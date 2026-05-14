Why CPI(M) veteran Jayarajan’s temple visit has kicked up a storm in Kerala

Senior Kerala CPI(M) leader P Jayarajan, known for leading the fight against the Sangh Parivar in Kannur, has triggered a row over a temple visit.
In a video that surfaced in the media Tuesday, Jayarajan was seen at the Sree Kurumba Bhagavathi Devi temple at Kodungallur in Thrissur. While the BJP claimed that Jayarajan has turned into a “believer”, the veteran communist leader said it was “not a darshan” but merely a visit to the temple.
Jayarajan, a former CPI(M) legislator, told the media that while travelling to Kochi in connection with a court case Monday, he had halted for tea near the temple. “I had a purpose behind the visit. My book, ‘Sanathanikalude Hindutva Vazhikal’, will be released later this month. It contains references to the Kodungallur temple, where non-Brahmanical traditions still prevail. Hence, I wanted to visit the temple. I spoke to the staff and my observations about the temple will be part of the book,” he said.
Refuting the Sangh Parivar’s claims that he had offered prayers at the temple, Jayarajan said: “I have visited several temples, churches and dargahs. Such visits were to understand those communities, their history and faith. Visits to places of worship are not taboo for communists,” he said.
BJP state vice-president B Gopalakrishnan said no one had ever claimed that communists were forbidden from visiting temples, but questioned why Jayarajan had gone “secretly”. “If he did not pray at the temple, why were the temple staff escorting him? Why did he circumambulate the temple? The final refuge of all communists is temples and ashrams. Communists are like watermelons — one colour outside and another inside. Jayarajan, go boldly and openly to the temple for darshan. We in the Sangh Parivar would only be happy about it,” he said.
Two weeks ago, another high-profile temple visit had drawn media attention. Outgoing chief minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan’s son Vivek had offered prayers at the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur along with his family. This private visit turned controversial after the temple staff allegedly tried to cover it up. When a media person captured visuals of Vivek’s visit, the temple staff allegedly threatened the journalist and forced him to delete the video.
One of the seniormost CPI(M) leaders in Kannur, Jayarajan enjoys considerable popularity among party cadres dating back to the years of violent clashes between the workers of the CPI(M) and the BJP. Jayarajan himself had survived a brutal attack in such political violence.
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After the Sangh Parivar reportedly made an outreach to the communist families through temple festivals in Kannur, Jayarajan had taken the initiative a decade ago to organise the Left-sponsored Sri Krishna Jayanti celebrations.
These Janmashtami programmes were aimed at countering events organised under the aegis of the Sangh Parivar. Jayarajan, then CPI(M) district secretary in Kannur, had alleged that the Sangh Parivar was using such events to woo Left-leaning Hindu families.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More