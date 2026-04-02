Why BJP-led Maharashtra government is pushing for SC sub-classification

Earlier this week, the BJP-led Mahayuti government set up a new committee to examine the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The move likely stems from three converging factors: a Supreme Court ruling that enabled the move, long-standing concerns over unequal access to reservation benefits within Dalit communities, and a political imperative shaped by Dalit voting patterns after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which saw the party’s tally dip to nine from 23 in 2019.

What has the Maharashtra government done?

The Devendra Fadnavis Cabinet on Wednesday announced a new committee, led by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, to examine representations on the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs). The panel has been asked to submit its report within a month.

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The move follows the submission of a report by an earlier committee headed by retired judge Anant Manohar Badar. This panel was constituted after a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that permitted states to create sub-categories within SC reservations.

The Badar committee, appointed in October 2024 by the then Eknath Shinde-led government days before the Assembly elections, was tasked with preparing a draft framework for sub-classification, examining the Supreme Court judgment, and studying models adopted by other states.

The new committee will scrutinise representations, objections and demands from various SC groups, making it the final consultative step before a policy decision is taken.

What does sub-classification mean

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Sub-classification of SCs, often described as a “quota within a quota”, involves dividing the existing SC reservation into smaller shares for different caste groups within the category. While the overall quota remains unchanged, portions are earmarked based on criteria such as population, relative backwardness and access to opportunities.

The demand arises from concerns that relatively better-off and more organised groups — such as neo-Buddhist Dalits in Maharashtra — have benefited disproportionately from reservations, while smaller and more marginalised communities like the Matangs have lagged behind. Sub-classification is thus seen as a way to ensure a more equitable distribution of benefits.

However, the idea remains contentious. Critics argue it risks fragmenting Dalit unity and weakening their collective political strength.

Dalits in Maharashtra

Dalits play a crucial role in Maharashtra’s political landscape. According to the 2011 Census, SCs in the state number around 1.32 crore, accounting for 11.81% of the population and comprising over 59 distinct castes.

Far from being a monolithic group, the Dalit community is highly diverse. Among its largest segments are followers of the Ambedkarite movement, particularly the Mahar community, many of whom converted to Buddhism under B R Ambedkar as a rejection of caste hierarchy and a commitment to equality.

Neo-Buddhists constitute nearly 40% of the Dalit population, and their political mobilisation has often centred on social justice and empowerment, frequently placing them in opposition to parties such as the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena.

At the same time, the BJP has historically drawn support from smaller Dalit groups such as the Matangs, underscoring the varied political alignments within the community.

The BJP’s insistence

The renewed push for sub-classification is closely linked to the BJP-led Mahayuti’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The alliance secured 17 of 48 seats, while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won more than 30, marking a significant setback for the BJP.

A key factor was the consolidation of Ambedkarite Dalit votes behind the Opposition. Concerns over Constitutional safeguards — particularly fears about the dilution of reservations — contributed to this shift. This consolidation reduced vote fragmentation among Dalits and strengthened the Opposition’s position in several constituencies.

In response, the BJP appears to be recalibrating its outreach towards Dalit communities outside the Ambedkarite fold. The focus is on groups such as the Matangs, who face greater socio-economic marginalisation and have historically had less access to reservation benefits.

Sub-classification fits into this strategy. By advocating a quota within a quota, the BJP positions itself as addressing long-standing demands for a fairer distribution of benefits among SC communities.

While the move may resonate with smaller and more marginalised groups, it has drawn resistance from Ambedkarite sections, who view sub-classification as potentially divisive and contrary to the spirit of reservations.

Sections of Dalit leadership, including Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar, have opposed the proposal, arguing that it could fragment Dalit unity and weaken their collective political voice.