‘Why are you always standing with me?’: Mammootty’s exchange with Wayanad CPM leader puts Kerala’s ruling party in a bind

Kerala’s ruling CPI(M) has found itself in a bind, with Malayalam film superstar Mammootty, who is the chairman of party-backed channel Kairali TV, being targeted on social media by its supporters over a video of an interaction between him and a local party leader in Wayanad.

At the crux of the issue is the actor’s visit to the township built to rehabilitate survivors of the 2024 Wayanad landslide. The township, situated at Wayanad district headquarters, Kalpetta, was inaugurated last week, with the Left government highlighting its completion as a major achievement ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

When Mammootty went around the township on Saturday, CPI(M) district secretary K Rafeeq was seen with the actor. Rafeeq, who walked alongside Mammootty, was also seen controlling the crowd of people jostling to get closer to the actor. A government official associated with the construction of the township was seen briefing the actor about the project and its features.

In a video, Mammootty was seen turning towards Rafeeq and asking, “Why are you always standing with me? People may think I have come for you.”

Later, speaking to the media, Mammooty said of the project, “It is the money of the people of Kerala. It is our project and Kerala’s social capital.” Asked whether the people would support the CPI(M)-led LDF government, he refused to be drawn into politics, saying, “That is not known.”

The video of Mammootty’s interaction with Rafeeq soon went viral, triggering a barrage of criticism against the actor from social media handles associated with CPI(M) supporters. They termed Mammootty’s comments an insult to the CPI(M) Wayanad district secretary, who actively participated in the relief and rescue efforts following the landslides.

However, Rafeeq subsequently said that Mammootty called him later to clarify the situation. He asked that Mammootty’s visit be “discussed in a positive manner”.

Rafeeq had headed the DYFI’s volunteer force during the rescue mission, and many social media handles said Rafeeq has “every right to be at the township”.

It put the CPI(M) in a tough spot as it sought to balance its response between the superstar actor, who has been a chief guest at several government functions in recent years, and the sentiments of party workers, who have put their weight behind the district secretary who rose through the ranks.

CPI(M) leader and Public Works Minister P A Muhammed Riyas said CPI(M) district secretaries are not persons who barge into a place and stand there uninvited. “He (Rafeeq) is also a social worker who has been active in the entire effort [of rehabilitation in Wayanad]. Mammootty is also a person who recognises all such persons irrespective of their politics,” Riyas said.

As sabre-rattling continued online, Mammootty on Sunday called up Rafeeq to clear the air.

Referring to the call, Rafeeq said on his Facebook page that when Mammootty reached the township, he was already there in connection with another event and that he intervened in the actor’s visit to ensure that the crowd does not cause any issue.

“Mammootty had shared the concern that such an intervention could be misunderstood. Today, he called me and made these things clear. However, a concern that Mammooty had shared with me has been circulated in a manner [that portrays it as being] personally insulting to me. I respect the intention of those who reacted to this issue after being emotionally hurt. Let Mammootty’s visit to the township be discussed in a positive manner,” Rafeeq said.