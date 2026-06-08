Why a BJP ally has spoken out against police encounters in Uttar Pradesh

The Ghazipur encounter on June 4 in which murder-accused Kamlesh Bind was killed has sparked a political controversy in Uttar Pradesh, drawing criticism from the Opposition and also from within the ruling NDA alliance. The incident has reignited debate over the state’s long-standing “tough on crime” policing model under the Yogi Adityanath government and its widely publicised encounter policy.

The allegations have triggered political unease, particularly after intervention by Fisheries Minister and NISHAD Party chief Sanjay Nishad. A key ally in the NDA, Nishad has not accused the police of wrongdoing outright but has demanded an independent investigation and raised concerns about due process. He has also warned that the government’s hardline “thok denge” image may no longer yield political dividends if such incidents continue to generate public suspicion.

Nishad described the incident as “inhuman” and questioned whether the police were overstepping their constitutional role. “Regardless of the seriousness of the crime, an accused must be allowed to surrender and defend themselves in court. Justice is the domain of the judiciary, while the police are responsible for maintaining law and order and acting only in self-defence,” he told The Indian Express.

Nishad said that if allegations made by the family are true — that Bind was picked up publicly and later killed — then a thorough inquiry is necessary. Nishad emphasised that his concern was not about defending criminals but about safeguarding due process and preventing misuse of police power. He also referred to public anger within the Bind community, noting that resentment had been expressed directly to him and his party.

The minister acknowledged growing unease among sections of the community, stating that ignoring such sentiments could have political consequences. “People from the community surrounded me and even gathered outside my house. If the community is not with us, what politics can we do? We have to raise the community’s voice,” Nishad added.

In a politically significant remark, Nishad cautioned that the government’s reliance on encounter-driven messaging may have limits. He suggested that the narrative of punitive justice could eventually backfire if questions about fairness and transparency persist. He also linked the issue to electoral outcomes, referring to the NDA’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh and implying that public perception of governance plays a decisive role in political results. The NDA saw its tally drastically fall from over 60 in 2019 to 36.

Following the incident, Nishad wrote to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a high-level, independent inquiry into the encounter. In his letter, he highlighted widespread public discussion and serious allegations from the family and local residents, stressing the need for transparency to maintain public trust. He later met the Chief Minister to discuss the issue further, reinforcing his demand for an impartial investigation.

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The police claim that Bind, an accused in the murder of a hotelier’s son, opened fire when officers attempted to arrest him. Officials claim he fired again while trying to escape, prompting retaliatory firing in which he was hit in the chest. He was taken to the district hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police also said one officer was injured in the exchange. However, the deceased’s family and local residents have alleged that the encounter was staged, claiming Bind was taken into custody earlier and later killed.

Opposition fires salvos

The controversy has also provided fresh ammunition to the Opposition. Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that encounters in Uttar Pradesh are being conducted selectively and used as a tool to create fear, particularly among marginalised groups. He has described such incidents as “fake encounters” and accused the government of undermining constitutional principles and the justice system. “The truth is that fake encounters are taking place according to political convenience. The BJP government wants to intimidate the PDA community and deprive it of its rights. In Uttar Pradesh, encounters are carried out after looking at a person’s caste and religion. This is the hallmark of a failed government,” the SP chief said.

Yadav argued that such actions amount to a systematic attempt to shape public perception through fear rather than governance. He claimed that violence is being normalised and justified through police action presented as instant justice. According to him, the government’s approach reflects an erosion of democratic values and an attempt to suppress specific social groups.

The BJP’s defence

The BJP, however, has consistently rejected allegations of caste-based or politically motivated encounters. The party maintains that police action is taken strictly against criminals regardless of identity and that the government’s priority remains law and order and public safety. Officials argue that encounter cases occur in response to armed resistance or attempts to evade arrest, and are subject to legal scrutiny.

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Despite these denials, the Ghazipur case has gained political traction because criticism is emerging from two directions simultaneously: the Opposition, which has long challenged the state’s encounter policy, and an ally within the ruling coalition who has raised procedural and social concerns rather than outright political opposition.