Why 2001 Gujarat earthquake remains a milestone for Narendra Modi

Following the recent massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would extend all help to the affected countries while recalling emotionally the devastating 2001 earthquake of Gujarat.

The 2001 disaster, with its epicentre in Kutch but with impact across, including Ahmedabad — leaving around 20,000 dead — has a lot of significance in the political life of Modi, as it was its aftermath that saw him eventually take over the reins of Gujarat as Chief Minister.

When the earthquake struck on Republic Day, January 26, 2001, the CM was Keshubhai Patel, the BJP’s first ever CM in Gujarat, while Modi was the party’s national general secretary. The government at the Centre was also led by the BJP.

Then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee holds a video conferencing with the then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, and the Panchayati Raj chiefs at a village Chapredi, Bhuj, Gujarat to review the quake relief and rehabilitation measures in New Delhi on January 25, 2002. (Express archive photo) Then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee holds a video conferencing with the then-Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, and the Panchayati Raj chiefs at a village Chapredi, Bhuj, Gujarat to review the quake relief and rehabilitation measures in New Delhi on January 25, 2002. (Express archive photo)

A senior party leader said that as the national general secretary, Modi closely monitored the post-earthquake situation for the party, and accompanied the CM on an aerial survey of the affected areas. “And as the BJP was in power at the Centre as well, he (Modi) was also coordinating several things.”

With the earthquake coming just over a year ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP on October 7, 2001, replaced Keshubhai Patel with Modi as CM – perhaps to deflect public anger over the rehabilitation efforts.

A retired Gujarat-cadre IAS official, who held a key position in the relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations in Kutch after the earthquake, said that by the time Modi took over, the rescue and relief part was over. “However, he played a huge role in the rehabilitation task, which I think was the most crucial and important.”

The former official added: “Under Modi, a regulatory framework was established for such natural calamities. The Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority was formed after the 2001 earthquake. Similarly, Standard Operating Procedures for calamities were framed under him. Recently, when Cyclone Tauktae hit Gujarat, it were these SOPs which were followed by the state authorities.”

Rescuers and local people during search and rescue operations after the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. (Express archive photo) Rescuers and local people during search and rescue operations after the Bhuj earthquake in 2001. (Express archive photo)

According to the official, Modi took several other mid-term and long-term initiatives to ensure Kutch got back on its feet. “Modi ordered almost all the department heads / secretaries to visit Kutch every weekend and submit their reports on things to be done on Mondays and Tuesdays… In long-term measures, he took steps to boost economic activities to generate employment. A lot of industries were brought to Kutch. He promoted tourism in Kutch in a big way. The culture, handicraft and beaches of Kutch were promoted, with augmentation of related infrastructure. ”

On Wednesday, the first meeting of the Tourism Working Group of G20 was inaugurated at Dhordo in Kutch. At the event, current CM Bhupendra Patel talked about how Modi had revived Kutch after the earthquake, putting it on the global tourist map.

Modi too frequently refers to Kutch’s resurgence and rehabilitation in his speeches. On August 28 last year, when he inaugurated two memorials for the earthquake victims, he talked about how Gujarat turned “adversity into opportunity” and “leaving behind every conspiracy” brought in a new industrial policy and charted a new path of development, from which Kutch benefited the most.