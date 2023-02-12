Maharashtra via Raipur, Delhi, Jharkhand: Who is new Governor Ramesh Bais?

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday appointed Ramesh Bais, 75, the new Governor of Maharashtra. He replaces Bhagat Singh Koshyari who resigned last month.

Bais was previously the Governor of Jharkhand. A veteran BJP leader from Raipur, his political career began in 1978 when he became a municipal councillor. Bais gradually ventured into state-level politics, his first Assembly election being the contest from the Mandir Hasod constituency in then undivided Madhya Pradesh in 1980. He won that election but lost the following one in 1985.

Known for his loyalty and commitment to the organisation, he was chosen to represent Raipur in the 1989 Lok Sabha election. He went on to become a Lok Sabha MP six straight times after that – in 1996, 1998,1999, 2004, 2009 and 2014.

Under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government (1998-’99), Bais became a Minister of State (MoS) and handled portfolios such as steel, fertilisers, environment and forests, and information and broadcasting. He was given an MoS Independent position for the environment and forest ministry in the NDA’s second tenure between 1999 and 2004.

In 2013, Bais was criticised for his statement on crimes against women. He had said: “The rape of adult women is understandable, but minors is a heinous crime and those responsible should be hanged.” The Opposition hit out at Bais. The BJP responded by saying he was not “justifying any crime against women or girls” and that his “expression was being misinterpreted”.

Bais became the Governor of Tripura in 2019. He was appointed Governor of Jharkhand in July 2021.

As the constitutional head, his role was closely watched in the office-of-profit case involving Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren last year. Bais had not disclosed the opinion the Election Commission sent on the matter. The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress coalition government had then claimed that the BJP was trying to put together numbers to topple its government, and hence buying time on the issue through the Governor.

Speaking to the media in Raipur, Bais said he sought a second opinion on the matter. “I don’t want anybody to point fingers at me. I have sought a second opinion on office of profit. If it were my intention to dislodge the government, I would have easily accepted Election Commission recommendations,” he said.

Asked if a big decision could come after receiving the second opinion, the Governor said: “Bursting crackers is banned in Delhi but not in Jharkhand. Maybe one atom bomb could explode there.”

Speaking of Bais’ new role, a highly placed source in the BJP said, “The governor is a constitutional post. We are sure he will serve his role in Raj Bhawan well. He has wide experience as he started in corporation politics. He has been an MLA and MP and served as a union minister in a crucial sector such as mines, environment, and forest.”