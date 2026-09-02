Jeetendra Mishra: Kargil to Operation Sindoor, meet the new Ram Mandir CEO

Retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra's military career was not limited to command positions. He served as a fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Air Marshal (retd.) Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The appointment comes barely two months after the donation theft controversy came to light.

Mishra – who retired from the Air Force in April – brings to the table nearly four decades of experience in the Air Force.

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He commanded the Air Force’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 and was in an elite group of seven military officers awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal – an extremely rare honour for exceptional operational planning, coordination, and execution – for their roles in Op Sindoor. He also served in operational, strategic and testing roles.