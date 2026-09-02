Jeetendra Mishra: Kargil to Operation Sindoor, meet the new Ram Mandir CEO

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 2, 2026 06:12 PM IST
Air Marshal (retd.) Jeetendra Mishra has been appointed as the first full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which oversees the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The appointment comes barely two months after the donation theft controversy came to light.
Mishra – who retired from the Air Force in April – brings to the table nearly four decades of experience in the Air Force.
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He commanded the Air Force’s Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor in May 2025 and was in an elite group of seven military officers awarded the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal – an extremely rare honour for exceptional operational planning, coordination, and execution – for their roles in Op Sindoor. He also served in operational, strategic and testing roles.
Here are five things to know about Air Marshal (retd.) Jeetendra Mishra.
1) Jeetendra Mishra served in the Indian Air Force for nearly 40 years
Mishra was commissioned into the Air Force’s fighter stream on December 6, 1986.
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He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy in Pune, the Air Force Test Pilots School in Bengaluru, and the Air Command and Staff College in the United States and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.
Over a military career spanning 38 years, Mishra accumulated more than 3,000 hours of flying experience. He reportedly flew over 18 types of fighter and transport aircraft, as well as helicopters, and retired from the service on April 30, 2026.
2) He commanded the IAF’s Western Air Command
Mishra took charge as the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Western Air Command on January 1, 2025. The Western Air Command is a critical operational commands. Mishra held the position until his retirement in April 2026.
Other senior posts include being the Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron, the Chief Test Pilot at Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment in Bengaluru, and the Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases.
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He has also served as the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations).
3) He led the Western Air Command during Op Sindoor
Mishra led the Western Air Command when India launched Op Sindoor; the military response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. His role during the operation became one of the most prominent chapters of his military career.
4) He has extensive experience as a fighter and test pilot
Mishra’s military career was not limited to command positions. He served as a fighter combat leader and experimental test pilot.
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During the Kargil conflict, for example, Mishra was part of a team involved in operationalising laser-guided bombs for Mirage 2000 aircraft, which were later used during attacks, including those on Tiger Hill and Muntho Dhalo.
5) He is the first full-time CEO of the Ram Mandir Trust
Mishra’s appointment is significant because he becomes the first full-time CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The trust took the decision at a meeting in Ayodhya on Wednesday, September 2.
The appointment is aimed at providing dedicated leadership for the temple trust’s administrative responsibilities.