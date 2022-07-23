scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Who is Arpita Mukherjee?

Partha Chatterjee aide, a model, actor, face of his Durga Puja committee campaigns

Written by Atri Mitra | Kolkata |
Updated: July 23, 2022 5:36:21 pm
Arpita Mukherjee has also been the face of promotional campaigns for Partha Chatterjee’s Durga Puja committee called the Naktala Udayan Sangha in 2019 and 2020. (Suvendhu Adhikari/Twitter)

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids across West Bengal in connection with its probe into the state’s School Service Commission (SSC) teacher recruitment scam and recovered Rs 20 crore from the house of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of senior minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, the agency arrested Chatterjee while detaining Mukherjee, who is also likely to be arrested.

According to the ED, besides the hoarded cash running into nearly Rs 20 crore, its personnel seized from Mukherjee’s flat in Tollygunge in south Kolkata more than 50 lakh in foreign currency, 20 mobile phones and a cache of incriminating documents.

Also in Political Pulse |Mamata close aide Partha Chatterjee, Bengal minister who is in eye of SSC scam storm

In a statement about its raids on her residence and seizure, the ED described Mukherjee as a “close associate” of Chatterjee. A model and actor, Mukherjee has done some minor roles in a few Bengali, Odia and Tamil films. Sources said she had met Chatterjee nearly a decade ago through his Durga Puja committee called the Naktala Udayan Sangha, which is one of the biggest Durga Puja committees in Kolkata.

Arpita has been the face of the promotional campaigns of the Naktala Udayan Sangha in recent years. Her image has featured extensively in the advertisements of Chatterjee’s committee during Durga Puja.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...

ED sources said that Mukherjee has several flats in Kolkata and its suburbs. Her mother Minati Mukherjee, who stays in their ancestral house at Belgharia in north Kolkata, said: “She (Arpita Mukherjee) has not been staying here for many years. But very often she used to come here. Last week too, she came but did not stay for more than an hour.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. (Photo: Twitter/@SuvenduWB)

A senior TMC leader close to Chatterjee, who currently holds the portfolios of parliamentary affairs, commerce and industry, and electronics & IT, recalled that “A few years ago, when Chatterjee held the education portfolio, he went to a school at Baruipur for inspection on the occasion of Saraswati Puja. Arpita had accompanied him on that visit.”

Also Read |Bengal SSC scam: ED seizes Rs 20 cr from house of Partha Chatterjee’s aide

While the TMC has distanced itself from the Rs 20 crore cash haul seized from Mukherjee’s house, the principal Opposition BJP has sought to link it to the ruling party, alleging her “nexus” with the TMC.

Boxes being brought at Arpita’s residence to collect the cash seized. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Denying such allegations, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed in a tweet: ”The money recovered by ED has nothing to do with Trinamool. It is the responsibility of those named in this investigation to answer the questions related to them or their lawyers. The party is keeping an eye on why the campaign is going on with the name of the party. Trinamool will not tolerate any kind of injustice.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

On the other hand, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar tweeted, “Recently, Mamata Banerjee praised close aide of Partha Chatterjee in an event. Yesterday, 20 Cr cash was found from her residence premise. Doesn’t it show her accord and involvement in accumulating this money from scams? Truth is coming out now.”

The state BJP has also charged that Mukherjee has links with several TMC leaders. To reinforce its allegations, the saffron party has also released a picture that purportedly shows Mukherjee sitting on a stage along with several celebrities and TMC leaders at the party’s martyrs’ day rally in Kolkata.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

NDA is 'No Data Available' govt with no accountability: Rahul Gandhi

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Pak-based writer’s body to honour Moosewala with ‘Waris Shah International Award’

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?

Is there a link between diabetes and frozen shoulder?

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement