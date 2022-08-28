scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

When khoke is ‘ekdum ok’: Mumbai underworld slang enters House

In Mumbai, the newly sworn in government of Eknath Shinde Sena and BJP faced its first Assembly session amidst the Opposition's constant slogans of “50 khoke, ekdum ok (50 crores, everything is ok)”.

MLAs protest outside the Maharashtra legislative Assembly in Mumbai.(Express Photo)

KHOKHA, a word used by the Mumbai underworld for crore, and made familiar to us by Bollywood, has now entered the political lexicon. Across Mumbai and Delhi, non-BJP parties over the past week seized on this slang to corner it over allegations of “money power”.

In Mumbai, the newly sworn in government of Eknath Shinde Sena and BJP faced its first Assembly session amidst the Opposition’s constant slogans of “50 khoke, ekdum ok (50 crores, everything is ok)”. Congress MLA Kailash Gorantyal from Jalana district is believed to have come up with the catchy couplet, alluding seemingly to the BJP giving rebel Sena leaders 50 khokhe (or Rs 50 crore) each to fell the MVA government.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The slogan eventually got to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who warned that there was “a limit” to tolerate such comments, adding ominously that even he had details of the track record of Opposition leaders. Trying to take the higher ground as the “real Sena”, Shinde is wary of other motives being attributed to his rebellion.

The Opposition appeared to also hit home with the slogan ‘Tat aani Vaati, Guwahati (Pick up plate and bowl and go to Guwahati)’, a reference to the capital of the BJP-ruled Assam where the Shinde faction was housed leading up to the rebellion.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

The next day, Shinde camp MLAs raised counter slogans against Matoshree (the personal residence of the Thackerays) of “earning boxes or khokhe” and “scams at Covid care centres”. The sloganeering eventually resulted in the two sides coming to blows.

Check this |From MVA to Sambhaji Brigade, Maratha card to regional pride, Uddhav turns heat on BJP-Shinde

The BJP-Shinde side came up with variations of their own on “khokha” — “Lavasa khokhe, Baramati ok”, “Vaze khokhe, Matoshree ok” and “BMC che khokhe, Matoshree ok” – hinting at controversies associated with the NCP, Sena and the MVA government.

‘Khokha’ word next surfaced on the backs of bulls, as part of decorations for Bail Pola celebrations in Maharashtra. Cattle are celebrated and worshipped on this day, and some photographs of bulls with the word ‘khokha’ surfaced in the interiors of the state, indicating that the slogan was travelling beyond Mumbai.

Advertisement

To, as far as Delhi. At the Assembly special session called by the Arvind Kejriwal government to show its majority, as it alleged a bid by the BJP to buy its MLAs, AAP shouted “khokha-khokha” at the BJP.

The BJP replied with “dhokha-dhokha”, apparently referring to the alleged liquor scam.

As Kejriwal accused the BJP of putting together “Rs 800 crore” to offer Rs 20 crore each to 40 AAP MLAs, AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted that the “operation” by the “Bharatiya Khokha Party” had failed.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 04:41:06 pm
Next Story

What is a full court meeting, called by the new CJI soon after taking charge?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?
Bilkis Bano Case

What can one say to a three-year-old who died?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Should more Indian athletes be taking advantage of US colleges?

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Yediyurappa at the wheel, steering talks on next Karnataka BJP chief

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Cong's 2 yrs of blow hot, blow cold with G-23 before Azad burnt bridges

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement