When can phones be tapped forms crux of KCR’s questioning

KCR, who is learnt to have maintained that phone tapping was legal and sanctioned, was told that interception of calls can only be done with prior permission of the “head or the second senior-most office of the authorised security” as per the Indian Telegraph Rules 1951, sources said. (File image)

A large part of the five-hour questioning of Telangana’s former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the alleged phone-tapping case focused on when phone interception can and cannot be carried out, it is learnt. KCR was questioned by the Special Investigation Team on Sunday.

The former CM maintained that his government had not indulged in illegal phone tapping, even as the SIT confronted him with purported evidence to the contrary, sources said.

The case pertains to allegations that the phones belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s rivals were tapped when the party headed by KCR was in power in the state. The accused include Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief and IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police D Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendents of Police M Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao, former Superintendent of Police P Radhakishan Rao, and a TV channel owner, A Shravan Kumar Rao.