When can phones be tapped forms crux of KCR’s questioning

SIT sources say the former CM maintained his government had not indulged in illegal phone tapping

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readFeb 3, 2026 03:39 PM IST
kcrKCR, who is learnt to have maintained that phone tapping was legal and sanctioned, was told that interception of calls can only be done with prior permission of the “head or the second senior-most office of the authorised security” as per the Indian Telegraph Rules 1951, sources said. (File image)
A large part of the five-hour questioning of Telangana’s former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the alleged phone-tapping case focused on when phone interception can and cannot be carried out, it is learnt. KCR was questioned by the Special Investigation Team on Sunday.

The former CM maintained that his government had not indulged in illegal phone tapping, even as the SIT confronted him with purported evidence to the contrary, sources said.

The case pertains to allegations that the phones belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s rivals were tapped when the party headed by KCR was in power in the state. The accused include Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief and IPS officer T Prabhakar Rao, Deputy Superintendent of Police D Praneeth Rao, Additional Superintendents of Police M Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao, former Superintendent of Police P Radhakishan Rao, and a TV channel owner, A Shravan Kumar Rao.

SIT sources had earlier claimed they had evidence to show that at least 600 phone numbers tapped by the SIB under Prabhakar Rao were unrelated to Left Wing Extremism. The SIB was set up in 1990 to track and prevent the activities of the Communist Party of India (Maoist).

KCR, who is learnt to have maintained that phone tapping was legal and sanctioned, was told that interception of calls can only be done with prior permission of the “head or the second senior-most office of the authorised security” as per the Indian Telegraph Rules 1951, sources said. As per the Indian Telegraph Act 1885’s Section 5(2), governments can intercept, detain, or disclose telegraph messages during public emergencies or for public safety, in the interests of India’s sovereignty, state security, friendly foreign relations, public order, or preventing incitement to crime, with reasons recorded in writing.

KCR was also asked why accused number one, Prabhakar Rao, was given an extension of his tenure as SIB chief, it is learnt. KCR was heading the intelligence wing as the chief minister of the state.

The BRS, meanwhile, accused the police of having a “predetermined agenda” of trying to frame KCR. KCR’s son and BRS working president KT Rama Rao wrote on X, “Looks like you have decided to be the judge and jury all by yourself Mr Commissioner (Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar). Please remember that you’re chairing the team that is investigating into an “alleged” crime which ultimately has to be proven in a court of law. I hope the honourable courts are taking notice of these extreme statements and high handed actions”.

Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

