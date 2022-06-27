What are the grounds on which Eknath Shinde, rebel MLAs are seeking relief from Supreme Court

The political battle in Maharashtra has now reached the Supreme Court, which is set to hear pleas filed by the group led by Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde against the disqualification notice issued by Deputy Speaker (DS) of Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal to Shinde and 15 other MLAs supporting him.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J B Pardiwala will hear the pleas Monday.

Shinde, who has approached the Supreme Court along with MLA Bharat Gogawale, has also sought a stay on effect and operation of disqualification notices issued on June 25.

They further challenged the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party (SSLP). The plea also sought for providing security for families of MLAs supporting Shinde.

On June 21, Zirwal, who belongs to the NCP, recognised Ajay Choudhari as the leader of SSLP and rejected Eknath Shinde’s claim to the post. Zirwal also approved the Shiv Sena’s application for appointing its MLA Sunil Prabhu as the party Chief Whip in the Assembly, refusing the rebel camp’s plea to appoint MLA Bharat Gogawale on the said post.

On June 25, disqualification notices were served on 16 rebel MLAs who the Shiv Sena claimed did not attend a party meeting convened by Uddhav Thackeray. The 16 MLAs from the rebel camp were given 48-hour time until Monday, June 27, to respond, failing which action would be initiated against them.

Shinde, in his plea, claimed that Zirwal, who is from the NCP, cannot act on the disqualification petition against the 16 MLAs because a separate notice of resolution seeking Zirwal’s removal is already pending.

Here are Shinde’s key claims before Supreme Court:

Deputy Speaker Zirwal acting in a ‘biased manner’

Shinde has claimed that Zirwal, who is taking decisions as Deputy Speaker, since the post of Speaker is vacant for over a year, is an MLA belonging to the NCP and ordinarily, a member having been elected as the Speaker or DS resigns from his membership of the political party, but that is not the case.

The post of the Assembly Speaker fell vacant in February last year after Nana Patole resigned from the post and became the president of the state unit of the Congress party.

The rebel camp, therefore, said that as Zirwal’s party is supporting a “minority faction” of the Shiv Sena, his actions are “biased, based on malafide and considerations totally against constitutional principles and to help his political party” whereas, he is supposed to decide the issues objectively.

Read in Explained | For Shinde, road to claim Sena symbol may not be easy

Therefore, the plea said, the petitioner “does not expect justice at all from Zirwal, who, it seems, is bent upon acting on the directions of the leaders opposed to the Petitioner (Shinde) and his colleagues.”

Choudhari’s appointment as leader of SSLP ‘illegal’

Referring to the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1986, the petition claimed that Choudhari’s appointment was “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

Shinde stated that Choudhari’s appointment as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislative Party (SSLP) was made by a “minority faction” of the MLA and the same cannot be ratified by Zirwal.

He said that despite being from the minority faction of SSLP, Choudhari and Prabhu unlawfully made a petition to the deputy speaker under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, based on which the 16 MLAs received notices.

Disqualification notice in ‘utter disregard’ of 2016 Supreme Court ruling

Shinde sought a stay on the operation of disqualification notices, claiming that Zirwal cannot act on the petition against the 16 MLAs because a separate notice of resolution seeking Zirwal’s removal was already pending.

In Opinion | At the root of Eknath Shinde’s rebellion lies the weakening of the idea of Shiv Sena

Shinde stated that the notice to move a resolution for the removal of Zirwal as the Deputy Speaker, under Article 179 (c) of the Constitution of India and Rule 11 of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules has already been submitted on June 21.

The petition referred to the judgement passed by the Supreme Court in 2016 in Nabam Rebia & Bamang Felix v. Deputy Speaker, Arunachal Legislative Assembly case, wherein the top court had held that if the Speaker faces motion of his own removal first, both the constitutional provisions under the Tenth Schedule and Article 179 (c) would have their “independent operational space preserved.”

The Supreme Court had held,” …We are therefore of the view, that constitutional purpose and constitutional harmony would be maintained and preserved, if a Speaker refrains from adjudication of a petition for disqualification under the Tenth Schedule, whilst his own position, as Speaker, is under challenge.”

Ultimately, the Supreme Court had ruled that it would be “constitutionally impermissible” for a speaker to adjudicate upon disqualification petitions under Tenth Schedule, while a motion of resolution for his own removal from the office of the Speaker is pending.

Also Read in Political Pulse | Eknath Shinde claims 40, it could be game over for Uddhav Thackeray; tussle now for ‘real Sena’

In light of this, the rebel camp claimed that the petition for disqualification of 16 MLAs was submitted to Zirwal after the notice for moving a resolution for his own removal was given and therefore Deputy Speaker’s decision was in “utter disregard” of the 2016 SC ruling and same was “non-maintainable.”

Period to respond to disqualification plea against Assembly rules

Shinde, in his plea, referred to Rule 7(3)(b) of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on grounds of Defection) Rules, 1986 and said that those who are seeking to be disqualified are entitled to at least a seven-day period (further extendable) to submit their reply on the disqualification petition and such a period is curtailed by granting merely 48 hours as per the notice issued on June 25.

The rebels claimed that the stipulated Rules are “completely bypassed” by Zirwal and the same is “nothing but an eyewash to put a façade of compliance of the rules.”

“Disqualification notice is a classic example of Deputy Speaker acting hand in glove with Government in an attempt to hastily disqualify the Petitioner along with other supporters,” claimed the plea.