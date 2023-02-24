scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
What Akhilesh said is bundle of lies: Dy CM

Pathak said he had hoped that Akhilesh would apologise for the “hooliganism” of his party legislators during his speech in the House.

SP chief should apologise: Pathak

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said the protest by Samajwadi Party MLAs during the Governor’s address in the Assembly was condemnable, asserting that party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks in the House were nothing but a “jooth ka pulinda (bundle of lies)”.

We heard the Leader of Opposition for long and we were thinking that he would apologise after seeing the hooliganism of the Samajwadis at the time of the governor’s address, he said.

Pathak said he condemns the way the SP members created a ruckus during the address in the House. He said whatever the SP chief said on the governor’s address had no truth in it.

Pathak, participating in a discussion on the Governor’s address, praised senior SP member Shivpal Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, though. He said the leader of the opposition was a gentleman but some people around him mislead him.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 04:58 IST
