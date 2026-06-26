BJP govt cuts minority budget in West Bengal by 62%: Where the funds were slashed

In a departure from previous Budgets under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP government has slashed the allocation of the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education (MAME) Department by 62% for the 2026-27 financial year. This comes a month after the Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government scrapped the Mamata Banerjee government’s move to include several Muslim communities in the OBC list.

With an allocation of Rs 2,175.43 crore in the Budget presented on Monday, the MAME Department’s outlay has declined from Rs 5,713.61 crore in the 2026-27 Interim Budget, presented in February ahead of the Assembly polls.

Under the Mamata Banerjee government, MAME was one of the government’s key departments, with annual allocations regularly exceeding Rs 5,000 crore. In 2023-24 and 2024-25, the Mamata government allocated Rs 5,166.99 crore and Rs 5,530.66 crore to the department, which rose further to Rs 5,602.29 crore in 2025-26 and to Rs 5,713.61 crore in the vote-on-account earlier this year.