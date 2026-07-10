Facing heat over Baruipur rape-murder, why Suvendu Adhikari govt treads with caution

BJP govt seems to be looking to deliver on its poll pledges to ensure women safety and uphold law and order, especially in light of its strong stand against then TMC govt over 2024 R G Kar case.

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
6 min readKolkataJul 10, 2026 07:15 AM IST
Facing heat over Baruipur rape-murder, why Adhikari govt treads with cautionBengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Baruipur on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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The alleged gangrape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Baruipur, followed by the lynching of a youth by a local mob and the subsequent killing of an accused in a police encounter, have intensified pressure on the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government over sensitive issues like women safety and law and order situation in the state.

While four of the accused in the rape-murder case were arrested, one of them, Prabhash Mondol, was killed in a police encounter Tuesday after he allegedly attempted to snatch a policeman’s firearm and escape.

Also, 30 other persons have since been arrested in connection with the lynching and mob violence on July 5.

Read | Why Bengal rape-murder is BJP government’s first big test

On Tuesday, after meeting the families of the victim girl and the lynched youth in Baruipur and holding a high-level meeting with police officials, Adhikari directed Sidh Nath Gupta, the Director General of Police, to file a report within 72 hours. The CM also said that “even 1% of lapses” in the police’s role would not be tolerated and that he would revisit the victims’ families in seven days and announce compensation.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a candlelight protest rally in south Kolkata (Express Photo) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in a candlelight protest rally in south Kolkata (Express Photo)

The CM said he was told by the police that the lynched youth, Indrajit Mondol, was “innocent”. Adhikari had earlier claimed that the lynching had a “communal connection”. He had also said that a “political conspiracy” was behind the mob violence.

Read | Bengal CM seeks report on ‘police lapses’ in Baruipur rape-murder probe, says lynched youth was ‘innocent’

With the BJP coming to power in the recent Assembly polls on the back of promises on improving law and order and women safety, a senior party minister said, “It (Baruipur rape-murder) is not only the first major tragic incident the BJP government faced after coming to power, but a challenge in a state where law and order has been in question for years. It is indeed a challenge for the CM, who is also the home minister, to be true to his words. One of the first promises he made was to ensure women security and law and order. That is what you are seeing him trying to do.”

“It is also important that leaders of certain parties who fanned the mob after the Baruipur incident be identified. The CM made it clear. Law and order is a challenge and we will tackle it,” the minister added.

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Senior BJP leader and minister Dilip Ghosh, while speaking to the media Thursday, said, “We don’t want encounters. We have a zero-tolerance policy for crimes. Within 24 hours, the culprits (in the Baruipur case) were arrested, and when one of them tried to escape, the police did not hesitate to shoot… CM Suvendu Adhikari showed how to personally stand on the spot and take steps to improve law and order… All over the world crime is increasing, but a lot can be done if the government is proactive. We have shown it in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.”

The BJP government seems to be looking to deliver on its poll pledges to ensure women safety and uphold law and order, especially in light of its strong stand against the then Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the 2024 R G Kar rape-murder case. The BJP also later fielded the R G Kar victim’s mother as a candidate in the Assembly polls from Panihat, which she won.

Accused in Baruipur minor girl’s rape killed in Bengal police encounter, Baruipur accused killed in Bengal police encounter, Bengal rape-murder case, Baruipur rape murder case, Baruipur minor girl rape murder case, Crimes against women, minor girl rape murder case, Chhatra Parishad, Bengal BJP government, Kolkata news, WEst Bengal news, Indian express, current affairs The spot where the accused was killed in a ‘police encounter’ in West Bengal’s Baruipur Tuesday night. (Express photo)

While protests after the Baruipur incident have not reached the intensity of those after the R G Kar case, the Adhikari government is trying to send out a tough message. On Wednesday, the CM reiterated that after coming to power, the BJP government suspended top police officials over their “lapses” in investigations into the R G Kar case.

Opposition’s attacks

On Wednesday, in its first major push against the Adhikari government after the election loss and desertion of many legislators and MPs, the Mamata-led TMC hit the streets in Kolkata in protest against the Baruipur incident. During the TMC’s rally, organised with the Calcutta High Court’s permission, its workers clashed with BJP activists, leading to mild police lathi-charge. The TMC claimed many of its workers were injured in these clashes.

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After the rally, Mamata, targeting the BJP dispensation, said, “Are you trying to control us by keeping us under surveillance and restricting our movements? Our vehicles are allegedly being stopped, while BJP supporters are being allowed to organise motorcycle rallies outside my residence, shout abusive slogans targeting my family, and create disturbances… During previous protests, including those over the R G Kar incident, we did not arrest anyone because democratic protest is a legitimate right.”

“The police are keeping a watch on us here, yet they are nowhere to be found where atrocities against women are taking place,” Mamata alleged.

Meanwhile, leaders of the rebel TMC faction, including Ritabrata Banerjee and Jadavpur Lok Sabha MP Saayoi Ghosh, under whose seat Baruipur falls, faced slogans of “chor (thief)” and “gaddar (traitor)” when they attempted to visit the victim’s residence.

The CPI(M) has also criticised the police’s role. “The minor girl was missing from 4:30 pm (on July 4). The family informed the police. From her house, the police camp is just a stone’s throw away but the police remained inactive. When villagers started searching and looking at CCTV footage, they identified the culprits and brought them to the police. Local BJP leaders helped them flee. Now, the state government is doing drama to cover all such questions,” alleged Samik Lahiri, a CPI(M) Central Committee member.

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Congress state president Subhankar Sarkar said, “Before coming to the power, the BJP announced zero-tolerance on security of women, the then Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari protested against hawker eviction. Now, the BJP government is doing the same things. Police were inactive when the Baruipur victim’s family filed a complaint.”

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

 

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