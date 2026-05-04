BJP breaches Bengal: Same scale as 2011, but with sharper divides
Like when Mamata first came to power riding on the Left Front’s “excesses” in Singur and Nandigram, BJP had highlighted women’s safety citing the R G Kar rape and murder case.
The West Bengal Assembly polls, which are set to give the BJP its first government in the state, have some similarities with the 2011 polls, when Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) first came to power dethroning the Buddhadeb Bhattacharya-led Left regime. However, there are some divergences too.
The most obvious similarity is that both elections saw a long stint of a party rule reversed – if the BJP unseated Banerjee after 15 years, the TMC on its part had in 2011 ended 34 years of Left rule in the state. Both verdicts were clear – the BJP crossed 200 seats in Bengal this time, and the TMC and the Congress in alliance had crossed 225 seats in 2011. If the TMC has fallen below 100 this time, the Left Front had fallen below 65 seats in 2011.
Yet another similarity is that governance and law and order were issues at the forefront in both the elections. This time, the R G Kar Hospital rape and murder case was a major issue, and the BJP also fielded the victim’s mother Ratna Debnath from Panihati. Debnath was well-placed to win her election by late evening. Allegations of violence by TMC workers in the Bengal hinterland and corruption charges against TMC ministers were also flying thick and fast before the elections.
In 2011, it was police violence against anti-land acquisition protesters in Singur and Nandigram that became a major election issue. The alleged murder of an activist Tapsi Mullick, whose badly burnt body was reportedly recovered near the Tata Nano site at Singur in 2006, was discussed till the next election.
Despite these obvious similarities, there are also two crucial differences between the two elections. One, while both Hindu and Muslim votes are believed to have shifted from the CPI(M) to the TMC in 2011, this election seems to be more about Hindu consolidation for the first time in the state.
Muslim votes still seem to have sided with the TMC, but their ability to swing the election in the party’s favour has been significantly dented by a counter-polarisation among Hindu voters. While the TMC had sought to rely on Bengali sub-nationalism, it seems to have been trumped by Hindu nationalism combined with serious anti-incumbency.
Another difference is that while the BJP projected no face going into the 2026 Bengal assembly polls, Banerjee was the unequivocal face of the challenge the TMC posed before the CPI(M) in 2011. That election was heavily personality centric while this one has been about parties – the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah took on the TMC that had Banerjee as its face.