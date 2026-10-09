BJP takes big leads in Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls in Bengal, Congress cries foul
In Rejinagar, which has a 70% Muslim population, BJP's Shankharavh Sarkar had opened up a 30,000-vote lead by the fourth round of counting.
The BJP took early leads in both the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal on Friday.
In the minority-dominated Rejinagar seat in Murshidabad district that has around 70% Muslim voters, the BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar was ahead of the second-placed Congress by more than 30,000 votes by the fourth round. In Nandigram, BJP’s Hansirani Rath took a lead of over 9,000 votes after the first round of counting, with the Congress trailing. Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, Adhikari’s aide who was murdered days after the BJP came to power.
Shankharavh Sarkar told reporters in Rejinagar, “This is just preliminary and I don’t want to say much. But even the minority voters have shown that they are with the government. Chief Minister (Suvendu Adhikari) said he will come if we win. He will come. People have laid their trust in CMs development pitch in Bengal.”
By-elections were held in Nandigram and Rejinagar as both seats fell vacant after the MLAs elected in the elections earlier this year chose to retain their second seat and give these up. In the case of Nandigram, it was CM Suvendu Adhikari who decided to remain the MLA from Bhawanipur in Kolkata. In Rejinagar, it was Humayun Kabir, who chose to remain the MLA from Naoda.
During the Assembly polls in Rejinagar, Kabir, known for starting the construction of a Babri Masjid replica, won by 58,876 votes, defeating the BJP’s Bapon Ghosh. This time, Kabir, the leader of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), fielded his son, Gulam Nabi Azad, from the seat. On the day of voting, the police had detained Kabir early in the day. In Nandigram, Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate, had alleged booth capturing by the BJP.
State Congress had earlier demanded re-polling in both Nandigram and Rejinagar, alleging booth capturing, threats to its workers and booth agents, and voters not being allowed to enter booths. Milan Pradhan on Friday told reporters, “Votes have been looted and democracy killed. Therefore, such results are natural. In booths where people could cast their votes, the Congress will lead. In booths where votes have been looted, obviously the BJP is leading.”