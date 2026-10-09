BJP takes big leads in Nandigram and Rejinagar bypolls in Bengal, Congress cries foul

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari interacts with a child during his visit to cast his vote for the high-stakes Nandigram Assembly by-election, in Purba Medinipur on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The BJP took early leads in both the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal on Friday.

In the minority-dominated Rejinagar seat in Murshidabad district that has around 70% Muslim voters, the BJP’s Shankharavh Sarkar was ahead of the second-placed Congress by more than 30,000 votes by the fourth round. In Nandigram, BJP’s Hansirani Rath took a lead of over 9,000 votes after the first round of counting, with the Congress trailing. Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, Adhikari’s aide who was murdered days after the BJP came to power.