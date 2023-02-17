West Bengal Budget session: TMC to bring motions for religion tag to Sari, Sarna

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will on Friday bring two motions in the West Bengal Assembly — one seeking recognition of the Sari and Sarna belief systems of tribals (adivasis) as religions and the other against the BJP’s alleged “attempts to divide the state”.

At a rally in Midnapore on Thursday, CM Mamata Banerjee said, “I have already expressed my opinion in the Assembly on the Sari and Sarna dharmas. We raised the issue in a Cabinet meeting as well. We have already recognised several festivals celebrated by the tribals in Bengal.”

Tribal voters account for 7-8% of the total voters in Bengal. In four parliamentary constituencies in the Junglemahal region — comprising Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Midnapore districts — and eight constituencies spread across north Bengal, the tribal voter percentage is nearly 25%.

A senior TMC leader acknowledged that the party is bringing the two motions to send the BJP on the back foot on the two issues ahead of the crucial panchayat elections in the state.

BJP leaders, however, refused to speak on the issue. A senior party leader seeking anonymity said, “Everybody will see our stance in the Assembly. Just wait.”

A TMC MLA said, “The BJP has to take a stance on these motions. It will make it clear whether they want to divide Bengal or not.”