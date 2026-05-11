BJP gained border seats in Bengal, widened margins: Does it point to traction for its infiltration narrative?

In 2021, the BJP had won 17 of the state’s 44 Assembly seats along the International Border with Bangladesh.

Widening its inroads in the constituencies bordering Bangladesh, the BJP has won 11 more seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections as compared to the last polls.

In 2021, the BJP had won 17 of the state’s 44 Assembly seats along the International Border with Bangladesh. In 2026, banking on its anti-Bangladesh refugee stance, the BJP won 28 of these seats — retaining not only its 17 seats, but also wresting 11 more previously held by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the TMC had won 27 of these 44 seats. In 2026, the number nearly halved to 15. It lost 12 seats — 11 to BJP and one, the Raninagar seat, to the Congress. Raninagar is the only border constituency that the Congress has managed to win — one amongst its only two seats in the state elections this time.