How women voters powered BJP’s Bengal win: Party swept 57 of 64 seats with higher female turnout

Women cheer during the swearing-in ceremony of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, unseen, as he becomes West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal. (PMO via PTI Photo)

Women voters appear to have driven the BJP to victory on more than a quarter of its 207-seat tally in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

An analysis of the poll results from the state, released by the Election Commission on Friday, shows that while women voters outnumbered men in a little less than a third of West Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies, the BJP emerged victorious in the bulk of those seats.

In as many as 64 Assembly seats, more women exercised their franchise compared to male voters over the two poll phases. Of these, the BJP emerged victorious on 57 (retaining 19 from its 2021 tally) while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won only seven.