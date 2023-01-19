Wary of Panchamasali anger, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai may be hunting for new seat

Will the anger of the Panchamasalis, the largest sub-sect of Karnataka’s politically powerful Lingayat community — over an unfulfilled demand for a higher share of the reservation pie — have any bearing on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s electoral prospects in his constituency, when the state goes to polls in a couple of months?

If speculation is to be believed, Bommai faces an uphill task of winning from Shiggaon — the constituency he currently represents — as a large share of its Lingayat population are Panchamasalis. Sources say Bommai is scouting for another constituency to contest from, in case the anger of this sub-sect does not dial down ahead of the polls.

The BJP state unit, however, has categorically denied these rumours, maintaining that Bommai will contest and win by a larger margin from Shiggaon than he did in 2018. Though the BJP high command has maintained that Karnataka will go to polls under Bommai’s leadership, failure to satisfy demands of Panchamasalis — who have reiterated their demand for reservations under the ‘2A’ category — has left Bommai worried, say sources. That several rallies attended by thousands of Panchamasalis were held in the CM’s constituency to push for their reservation demand, is being interpreted as a warning for an imminent electoral upset, in case their demands are not met. While the government has recently assured reservations to the entire Lingayat community under the 2D category, Panchamasalis have stuck to their demand for reservations under 2A.

Another cause for Bommai’s concern is the result of the October 2021 bypoll at Hangal constituency, which neighbours Shiggaon. Despite Bommai camping in the constituency for almost a week to ensure BJP’s win from Hangal in his first bypoll as CM, the Congress won the seat by around 7,000 votes. Hangal was previously represented by former minister late C M Udasi of the BJP, making the defeat here a major upset for Bommai’s leadership.

A two-time MLC from Janata Dal (United) — which he left to join the BJP in 2008 — Bommai was elected BJP MLA from Shiggaon for the first time in 2008. Since then, he has represented the constituency thrice consecutively.

“Bommai hails from the Sadar Lingayat community, which is a micro sub-sect of Lingayats. More than 50 per cent of Lingayats in his constituency are Panchamasalis. This will be a factor during the forthcoming elections, as this group is clearly distressed,” said a source, claiming that Bommai was looking for another constituency, in either Haveri or its neighbouring districts, for the forthcoming polls.

Karnataka BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginakayi has dismissed these claims as rumours. “The CM is not facing any problem at all. He will win by the highest margin in the next election,” he said. All such speculations are misconceptions, he said, adding that the Panchamasali reservation demand had been fulfilled. “BJP has given more than what they had demanded,” he added.

Similar concerns had propelled the then CM Siddaramaiah to contest from two constituencies in 2018. After vacating the Varuna constituency in Mysuru district to his son Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah had decided to contest from neighbouring Chamundeshwari. But, fearing defeat, he eventually decided to contest from Badami in Bagalkot district as well, but ended up losing from Chamundeshwari, while narrowly winning the Badami seat.