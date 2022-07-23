Wary of Goa Congress ‘defection’, Opposition gives BJP walkover in deputy Speaker poll

The Congress might have averted the “defection” of its MLAs in Goa, but the party continues to battle other Opposition parties’ allegations of its legislators’ possible bid to jump ship in the coming days.

This again came into focus Friday during the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, with the ruling BJP’s MLA Joshua D’Souza getting elected for the post.

While 24 of the state’s total 40 MLAs voted for Joshua, the Opposition’s candidate for the post, Congress MLA Delilah Lobo, could secure just 12 of the total 15 MLAs in their camp.

Two MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, and a Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA, Viresh Borkar, abstained from voting, disapproving of Delilah’s nomination by the Opposition.

This came a day after the BJP-led NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who clinched her election easily, garnered 28 votes from Goa despite the strength of the BJP and its supporting MLAs being 25.

The allegations of cross-voting in the Presidential election flew thick and fast among the Opposition parties after the results were declared on Thursday evening. The MLAs who abstained from voting for the Deputy Speaker on Friday, however, showed their distrust of the Congress.

Less than a fortnight ago, the Congress had accused two of its senior legislators, Digambar Kamat and Micheal Lobo, of allegedly engineering the defection of at least eight of the party’s 11 MLAs to the BJP, charging that they had hatched this conspiracy with the saffron party.

Subsequently, the Congress removed Lobo as the leader of its Legislature Party and filed petitions seeking the disqualification of Lobo and Kamat as MLAs for “anti-party” activities.

On Thursday, Lobo’s wife Delilah filed her nomination as the Opposition’s candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s election, held in the state Assembly, which saw 11 Congress MLAs along with the Goa Forward Party’s legislator Vijai Sardesai standing up to oppose D’Sousa’s candidature.

Ahead of the election on Friday, however, AAP MLA Silva said: “Nobody consulted us. They just filled the form, there was no meeting. When the Speaker’s election was held all parties had sat together and decided on a candidate. But this time no one was informed.” His colleague Viegas said, “When they (Congress) are not together, how will they call for a joint meeting? We are going to abstain from voting.”

RGP MLA Borkar said, “Nobody approached us regarding the Opposition candidate (for Deputy Speaker). We are in Opposition and we will remain in Opposition. But she is Micheal Lobo’s wife and if she jumps party tomorrow, people will say that RGP had supported her. We have no trust in any Congress MLAs. We don’t know whether they will stay (in their party) or not.”

Referring to the Presidential poll in which Murmu received three votes more than expected, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Even if we are 25 (MLAs) in ruling (camp), we’ve got three votes from the Opposition as well. I congratulate them too for this.”

Goa Transport minister Mauvin Godinho said, “Even Opposition is drawn like a magnet (to Murmu) and we have got three more votes than we expected.”

After the declaration of the Presidential poll results Thursday night, the Opposition parties traded cross-voting allegations while questioning the Congress’s claims of being “united”.

A day later, following the Deputy Speaker’s election, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, tweeted: “Cross Voting during Presidential Elections reflected today during Election of Deputy Speaker. A & B Team of @BJP4India stands exposed. After all its AAPkaBJPparivar. Mystery of 3 votes stands solved.”

The AAP’s Goa convenor Amit Palekar, however, said, “We have not sought disqualification of our own MLAs. Congress needs to clean up its house first. The Congress has smeared muck all over Goa politics along with the ruling party (BJP). Everyone knows who these three people are (cross voters). We have earlier also advised the Congress to get its house in order. Nobody has the right to question the integrity of our MLAs.”

Palekar also said that the AAP abstained from Friday voting because they thought it was “inappropriate” to support a candidate (Delilah Lobo) who, he charged, was likely to switch parties.