Wary of Goa Congress ‘defection’, Opposition gives BJP walkover in deputy Speaker poll

July 23, 2022 9:10:14 am
The Congress might have averted the “defection” of its MLAs in Goa, but the party continues to battle other Opposition parties’ allegations of its legislators’ possible bid to jump ship in the coming days.
This again came into focus Friday during the election of the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, with the ruling BJP’s MLA Joshua D’Souza getting elected for the post.
While 24 of the state’s total 40 MLAs voted for Joshua, the Opposition’s candidate for the post, Congress MLA Delilah Lobo, could secure just 12 of the total 15 MLAs in their camp.
Two MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, and a Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) MLA, Viresh Borkar, abstained from voting, disapproving of Delilah’s nomination by the Opposition.
Subscriber Only Stories
This came a day after the BJP-led NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who clinched her election easily, garnered 28 votes from Goa despite the strength of the BJP and its supporting MLAs being 25.
The allegations of cross-voting in the Presidential election flew thick and fast among the Opposition parties after the results were declared on Thursday evening. The MLAs who abstained from voting for the Deputy Speaker on Friday, however, showed their distrust of the Congress.
Less than a fortnight ago, the Congress had accused two of its senior legislators, Digambar Kamat and Micheal Lobo, of allegedly engineering the defection of at least eight of the party’s 11 MLAs to the BJP, charging that they had hatched this conspiracy with the saffron party.
Subsequently, the Congress removed Lobo as the leader of its Legislature Party and filed petitions seeking the disqualification of Lobo and Kamat as MLAs for “anti-party” activities.
On Thursday, Lobo’s wife Delilah filed her nomination as the Opposition’s candidate for the Deputy Speaker’s election, held in the state Assembly, which saw 11 Congress MLAs along with the Goa Forward Party’s legislator Vijai Sardesai standing up to oppose D’Sousa’s candidature.
Ahead of the election on Friday, however, AAP MLA Silva said: “Nobody consulted us. They just filled the form, there was no meeting. When the Speaker’s election was held all parties had sat together and decided on a candidate. But this time no one was informed.” His colleague Viegas said, “When they (Congress) are not together, how will they call for a joint meeting? We are going to abstain from voting.”
RGP MLA Borkar said, “Nobody approached us regarding the Opposition candidate (for Deputy Speaker). We are in Opposition and we will remain in Opposition. But she is Micheal Lobo’s wife and if she jumps party tomorrow, people will say that RGP had supported her. We have no trust in any Congress MLAs. We don’t know whether they will stay (in their party) or not.”
Referring to the Presidential poll in which Murmu received three votes more than expected, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Even if we are 25 (MLAs) in ruling (camp), we’ve got three votes from the Opposition as well. I congratulate them too for this.”
Goa Transport minister Mauvin Godinho said, “Even Opposition is drawn like a magnet (to Murmu) and we have got three more votes than we expected.”
After the declaration of the Presidential poll results Thursday night, the Opposition parties traded cross-voting allegations while questioning the Congress’s claims of being “united”.
A day later, following the Deputy Speaker’s election, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar, tweeted: “Cross Voting during Presidential Elections reflected today during Election of Deputy Speaker. A & B Team of @BJP4India stands exposed. After all its AAPkaBJPparivar. Mystery of 3 votes stands solved.”
The AAP’s Goa convenor Amit Palekar, however, said, “We have not sought disqualification of our own MLAs. Congress needs to clean up its house first. The Congress has smeared muck all over Goa politics along with the ruling party (BJP). Everyone knows who these three people are (cross voters). We have earlier also advised the Congress to get its house in order. Nobody has the right to question the integrity of our MLAs.”
Palekar also said that the AAP abstained from Friday voting because they thought it was “inappropriate” to support a candidate (Delilah Lobo) who, he charged, was likely to switch parties.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli & Sharma won't be missed
Cheetahs to be moved around for healthy gene flow: ExpertPremium
Can Neeraj Chopra become the first since 2009 to hold Olympics, World C'ship at the same time?
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera tanks on Day 1
In Assam, half of Opposition broke ranks to vote for Murmu
Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong, do not take TMC for granted'Premium
Latest News
Presidential polls: At least 11 Cong MLAs cross-voted in MP
Wrist assured, Rishabh Pant & Suryakumar Yadav will ensure Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma wouldn’t be missed
6 dead after Kanwar devotees hit by truck in UP’s Hathras
Shamshera box office collection day 1: Shows cancelled, Ranbir Kapoor’s comeback film tanks with lower opening than Samrat Prithviraj
Delhi News Live Updates: Police file chargesheet against 30 in case of vandalism outside CM Kejriwal’s house; AAP steps up attack on the Centre
Andhra Pradesh gets a new floating solar power plant on Meghadri Gedda reservoir
Russia Ukraine War News Live Updates: Ukraine, Russia sign deal to export grain, but representatives decline to share a table
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: ‘Made enough in the name of Gandhis’: Karnataka Congress leader stirs row
Daily briefing: Whistleblowers behind Panama Papers, Uber Files; Derek O’Brien on why TMC is abstaining from VP polls
Setback to Imran Khan as PML-N’s Hamza Sharif retains Pakistan’s Punjab province CM post
7 dead, 4 injured after truck collides with auto in Nuh
While You Were Asleep: Sweden score stoppage time winner to beat Belgium in Euro 2022, England thump South Africa by 118 runs, West Ham agree £30.5m fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca