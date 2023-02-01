Wary allies, unfinished seat-sharing, aggrieved leaders add to Tripura uncertainty

There is massive churn in the political landscape of Tripura ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, with former MLAs and established leaders of both the ruling BJP and the opposition CPI(M) quitting their parties after being denied tickets.

While for parties like the CPI(M) the move was necessitated by seat-sharing arrangements with allies, the BJP claims to be trying to clean the stable with fresh faces.

The latest to quit was BJP MLA Atul Debbarma, who won last time from Krishnapur reserved (ST) constituency, who left after his ticket was given to BJP Janajati Morcha leader Bikash Debbarma. Soon after quitting, the legislator filed his nomination from his home constituency as an Independent.

An RSS veteran, Atul Debbarma had been associated with the Sangh’s Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram for several years. He used to be a medical practitioner at New Delhi’s AIIMS, before he quit to return to Tripura, contest the 2018 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, and win.

Speaking to reporters, he said he was dropped from the candidate list announced in New Delhi on January 28 without being informed or consulted even once. “I was shocked by the party’s decision to drop me without any consultation. I shall stay Independent for now, but will decide on my next course of action soon,” he said.

Atul Debbarma’s anger was echoed by other disgruntled party workers who were dropped across the state.

Shyamal Bhakta Chowdhury from Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district and Niharendu Debnath from Jubarajnagar in North Tripura district resigned soon after. Chowdhury has already declared he will contest as an Independent from his home seat, while blaming BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee for the party giving a ticket to West Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati, Antara Deb Sarkar, after assuring him of one.

Advertisement

Videos of BJP workers vandalising booth offices and damaging campaign material went viral on social media, with several party offices, especially in areas like Bagbassa, Kadamtala-Kurti, Jubarajnagar, Chandipur, Jolaibari and Belonia reportedly put under lock and key. BJP workers in Kanchanpur were also angry for a ticket going to the IPFT, with which the BJP managed to forge an alliance at the last minute.

A BJP leader who was denied the ticket for a seat he has nurtured for years claimed the party’s candidate selection and seat-sharing agreement with the IPFT had hurt local prospects, and that many seats where the BJP had strong support were given to the IPFT. “The BJP has a good presence in all 60 seats, but we still got into an agreement (with the IPFT) to maximise results. As a result, some promising candidates did not get tickets, while leaders lacking ground connect were fielded, or winnable seats given away to partners,” the leader said.

On leaders quitting the party, he said the selection formula could have been reviewed, as educated, eligible and popular leaders were left out. He though said he wouldn’t quit the party but continue to work in whatever capacity the BJP assigns him.

Advertisement

What has furthered some leaders is that the IPFT has fielded a candidate against the BJP at Ampinagar, which does not figure in the five seats shared with the tribal party as part of the arrangement with the BJP. Sources said the BJP is undecided whether to retain or withdraw the nomination of party vice-president Patal Kanya Jamatia from the seat.

The Opposition camp too is roiling in discord. After agreeing upon a seat-sharing formula, the CPI(M)-led Left Front had gone ahead and announced candidates in 47 seats, with the Congress Central Election Committee not coming up with its list on time. While the Left Front left 13 seats for the Congress, the latter came up with 17 names three days later, exceeding their allotment by four, while not naming a candidate in one of the seats it was allotted.

The Congress later clarified that it will contest in 16 seats as one of its candidates had withdrawn on his own accord, but has declined to remove any more candidates. All eyes are now on the withdrawal period, which ends on February 2. Sources said the Left Front might consider withdrawing a few candidates while continuing with friendly fights on others.

Seat-sharing has cost its own share to the CPI(M) as well, with sitting Kailashahar MLA Mabashwar Ali resigning to join the BJP soon after his name was dropped in favour of Congress state president Birajit Sinha. The congress leader had won from the seat multiple times before the CPI(M) snatched Kailashahar from him in 2018, taking advantage of a division in votes between BJP and Congress candidates.

The Congress is not contesting from any seat in South Tripura, giving its Communist partners a virtual walkover. This has led to some dissidence in parts of Sepahijala in the south and even in North Tripura, with party veteran Dilip Choudhury from Belonia in South Tripura resigning to join the TMC along with some others.

Advertisement

On its part, the CPI(M) has relieved all veteran leaders, including Deputy Leader of Opposition Badal Choudhury, former ministers Manik Dey, Aghore Debbarma, Bhanulal Saha, Sahid Choudhury and Tapan Chakraborty on ‘health grounds’, while LoP and former CM Manik Sarkar has stepped down on his own.

Sources said CPI(M) supporters loyal to these veterans haven’t taken the issue lightly. Insiders also said a section is skeptical about aligning with the Congress, considering how past alliances with the party in West Bengal had cost it dearly. Having been vocal about seat sharing to collectively take on the BJP, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury faces a tough challenge ahead.

Advertisement

The Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha, touted as the dark horse in this election, has announced 42 candidates without major hiccups so far, though sources some senior party leaders who expected tickets were aggrieved at not being nominated.

Aggrieved leaders who might damage prospects of their parties add to wary alliance partners and unfinished seat-sharing business to make 2023 an election like no other for Tripura.

Advertisement

The state is scheduled to undergo polling in 3,328 polling stations across 60 constituencies in 8 districts on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2.