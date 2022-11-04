Warring Shinde MLAs smoke peace pipe over bribe allegations

The feud between Prahar Janshakti Party MLA Bachchu Kadu and Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA Ravi Rana finally drew to a close on Tuesday, after Rana apologised and retracted his allegations of bribe-taking against Kadu, after meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

After holding a meeting with his supporters in Amaravati, Kadu announced he had forgiven Rana after he expressed regret.

The tussle between the two leaders, who come from the same district, goes back a long way. But it began to grow acute after Kadu and fellow Prahar MLA Rajkumar Patel joined the Shinde faction, when the latter rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership of the Shiv Sena. With Rana also joining the Shinde Sena-BJP combine in government, the competition for ministerial posts, struggle to maintain independent organisational structures and political intrigues, the gap between the two leaders widened.

Rana is trying to expand his Yuva Swabhiman Party in Amravati, where Kadu is also trying to spread his Prahar Janshakti Party. Ravi Rana’s wife Navneet Kaur Rana, the Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, has been focusing more on the two Assembly seats of Melghat and Achalpur, from where Patel and Kadu of Prahar Janshakti Party are MLAs. Rana’s supporters have started taking advantage of their recent efforts at religious polarisation in the Achalpur area, while the MLA himself is trying to increase his support in the tribal areas.

According to the political observers, this is what sowed the seeds of the latest round of feuding between Rana and Kadu. While the Ranas are considered to be close to the Fadnavis family, Kadu is said to be close to CM Shinde. And in the forthcoming Cabinet expansion, both are eying ministerial positions. With Kadu having already been in the Cabinet of the previous MVA government, the rivalry is likely to intensify in the near future.

The two leaders had been at loggerheads in the past as well. Rana had organised a Dahi Handi event in Paratwada area of Achalpur in August this year, when he had made the same allegations of bribe-taking against Kadu.

Don't Miss | Independent MLA Ravi Rana claims JPS legislator Bachhu Kadu was bribed to dump MVA in Maharashtra

At the time, Kadu hadn’t responded, stating he would speak at the “right time. So when Rana repeated the same allegation against Kadu—that the latter had taken 50 khoka (Rs 50 crore) to defect from the MVA—he warned Rana and threatened to walk out of the Shinde-Fadnavis government if the latter didn’t take back his words.

Advertisement

“The Kadu-Rana tussle is owing to their ambitions of expanding their presence in Amravati, while retaining their hold on their respective constituencies, and to grab ministerial positions. It’s likely to intensify in the near future,” said a source.