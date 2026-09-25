Waris Punjab De wants to broaden its appeal. Its new faces have a message

Latest entrants in Amritpal Singh-led outfit are former ED Deputy Director Niranjan Singh and ex-Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who has “made it clear” that party must within framework of Constitution.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
6 min readChandigarhSep 25, 2026 07:10 AM IST
Waris Punjab De wants to broaden its appeal. Its new faces have a messageAmritpal Singh won the 2024 elections as Independent (File Photo)
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On Wednesday, one of Punjab’s most recognisable enforcement officers made a political move that raised eyebrows. Niranjan Singh, former Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jalandhar, joined the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), the party led by detained Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

Niranjan has long been seen as a hard-nosed officer who kept his distance from politics. His decision is significant, but not isolated. Since Manpreet Singh Ayali, one of the three Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLAs, joined the WPD in June, the party has drawn people from different backgrounds.

More interestingly, some of its newest recruits are stressing what the party is not about.

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New entrants’ takes

Niranjan is very clear : “There can’t be any compromise on the unity or sovereignty of our country.” Asked about the calls for Khalistan associated with Amritpal before his detention, he says: “What Khalistan? This is our homeland; we already have it. There is no question of another homeland.”

Ayali, a businessman and three-time MLA from Dakha who had been associated with the SAD for over two decades, says he joined WPD on the condition that it work within the framework of the Constitution. “I was very clear about it,” he says.

For Ayali, WPD’s rise, particularly among young people, is inseparable from the decline of the SAD. “The SAD was formed over 100 years ago to represent the Panth. It combined politics with religion. But over time it became a party of the Badals.”

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Ayali is particularly critical of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, saying the Akali leader was good at vote management but failed to read Sikh sentiment.

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“The party’s fall began exactly 11 years ago when it pardoned Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim for making a mockery of the Sikh religion by masquerading as Guru Gobind Singh. It started a chain of events that culminated in sacrilege and the killing of two protesters.”

Ayali, who was nominated by the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, to a panel tasked with recruiting members, claims they brought 15 lakh young people into the party fold. But this worsened his ties with Badal.

“WPD is hugely popular with youngsters because they see it as a new platform against drugs, corruption and unemployment,” he says.

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Reminded of the rhetoric associated with Amritpal, Ayali points to Sikhism’s principle of “sarbat da bhalla”, or the welfare of all.

“There is no discrimination in our mind against anyone. We will field Hindus and Muslims as well. If we form a government, we will have two deputy CMs, one Hindu and one Dalit.”

Taking advice

Some retired bureaucrats, speaking on condition of anonymity, say senior WPD members have approached them for advice on making the outfit more inclusive.

The effort to broaden the party’s appeal, however, predates the latest recruitments.

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The change in rhetoric was visible in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections, when Amritpal’s father, Tarsem Singh, better known as Bapuji, addressed gatherings without mentioning Khalistan. Instead, he focused on drugs destroying Punjab’s youth and said his son would work against them.

Drug issue

The drug issue has since become one of WPD’s leading planks.

At the politically significant Rakhar Puniya rally last month, the party promised a white paper on drugs. Controversial former Punjab Police DSP Balwinder Singh, who switched from the BJP to WPD on Wednesday, says this was one reason he was drawn to the party.

“I am a very secular man. I am joining the party in the hope that it will work to weed out drugs. It was with the same hope that I joined the BJP, but it cannot absolve itself of responsibility for securing the border against drug smuggling.”

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Niranjan, too, says his decision was driven by disillusionment with traditional parties and the AAP.

“I am not a politician; I won’t contest any election. I have joined the party on four issues: drugs, high-level corruption, law and order, and employment.”

He is particularly critical of law and order.

“It is at its lowest ever. No one is safe. Dismissed AIG Raj Jit Hundal, accused of drug trafficking, offered to surrender before the Supreme Court on Thursday after absconding for three years. His whereabouts were not secret. It’s this rot that made me join WPD.”

WPD is also trying to shape a broader political programme. Ayali says the party will soon announce a panel to prepare a vision document.

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“We are taking advice from every community, be it the youth, businessmen, traders and farmers, about Punjab’s problems and solutions. Ours is a consultative party; we will decide on the basis of what people tell us.”

Asked about an alliance with the BJP, the Akalis’ long-time ally, Ayali shrugs.

“We won’t make any alliance for kursi (power), and we won’t take any decision that goes against the Panth. That is non-negotiable.”

Not everyone is convinced.

Dr Pramod Kumar, a political observer, pointing to the tickets given by WPD, says the party’s new positioning may not be enough to change its political character.

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“This is a political adventure in which a party founded on a radical Panthic agenda is trying to project a moderate image by bringing in non-Panthic faces. This experiment is unlikely to succeed.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and National Editor (North) based out of Chandigarh. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she reports at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

 

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