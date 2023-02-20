V-P Dhankhar presses ahead, seeks breach of privilege probe against 12 Opposition MPs

Setting the stage for more uproarious scenes in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked a parliamentary committee to investigate 12 MPs from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for breach of privilege for “persistently and wilfully” obstructing the proceedings of the House during the recent Budget Session proceedings, prompting multiple adjournments.

According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, the Chairman has “referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of gross disorderly conduct” displayed by the members to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report. Nine of the MPs are from the Congress while three are from the AAP.

The Congress and Dhankhar were in a standoff during the recent proceedings, over his decision to expunge several remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his speech on the motion thanks to the President’s remarks, including some alleging links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

Kharge later wrote to the Vice-President, arguing that criticism of the government, its policies and their impact cannot be equated with the dignity of the House.

The Congress MPs facing probe are Shaktisinh Gohil, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Prattapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham, and Ranjeet Ranjan. The AAP members are Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak.

The Rajya Sabha bulletin says the 12 MPs violated the “rules and etiquette of Rajya Sabha by repeatedly entering the well of the Council, shouting slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the Council, compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council”.

In the case of AAP leader Singh, the Chairman has referred to the committee a second question as well. It pertains to Singh submitting identical notices under Rule 267, seeking suspension of all business to take up a discussion on the Adani affair, ignoring the directions of the Chair.

Advertisement

“Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267 by Sanjay Singh… to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,” the bulletin said.