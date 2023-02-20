scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

V-P Dhankhar presses ahead, seeks breach of privilege probe against 12 Opposition MPs

Action follows days after Budget Session proceedings saw frequent clashes between RS Chairman, members; separate notice to AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The Congress and Jagdeep Dhankhar were in a standoff during the recent proceedings, over his decision to expunge several remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)
Listen to this article
V-P Dhankhar presses ahead, seeks breach of privilege probe against 12 Opposition MPs
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Setting the stage for more uproarious scenes in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has asked a parliamentary committee to investigate 12 MPs from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for breach of privilege for “persistently and wilfully” obstructing the proceedings of the House during the recent Budget Session proceedings, prompting multiple adjournments.

According to a Rajya Sabha bulletin, the Chairman has “referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of gross disorderly conduct” displayed by the members to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report. Nine of the MPs are from the Congress while three are from the AAP.

Road to 2024 |On Cong’s mind ahead of plenary, CWC elections and Opp unity formula, plus a role for Rahul Gandhi

The Congress and Dhankhar were in a standoff during the recent proceedings, over his decision to expunge several remarks made by Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his speech on the motion thanks to the President’s remarks, including some alleging links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani.

Kharge later wrote to the Vice-President, arguing that criticism of the government, its policies and their impact cannot be equated with the dignity of the House.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

The Congress MPs facing probe are Shaktisinh Gohil, Naranbhai J Rathwa, Syed Nasir Hussain, Kumar Ketkar, Imran Prattapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Phulo Devi Netam, Jebi Mather Hisham, and Ranjeet Ranjan. The AAP members are Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and Sandeep Kumar Pathak.

Must read |Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi in Rajya Sabha: Zero questions, no private member Bill, ‘poor’ attendance

The Rajya Sabha bulletin says the 12 MPs violated the “rules and etiquette of Rajya Sabha by repeatedly entering the well of the Council, shouting slogans and persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the Council, compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council”.

In the case of AAP leader Singh, the Chairman has referred to the committee a second question as well. It pertains to Singh submitting identical notices under Rule 267, seeking suspension of all business to take up a discussion on the Adani affair, ignoring the directions of the Chair.

Advertisement

“Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has referred a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of non-adherence to the directions of the Chair vis-a-vis repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267 by Sanjay Singh… to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,” the bulletin said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 21:37 IST
Next Story

Rekha and Alia Bhatt share adorable moment at awards ceremony, see pics

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close