Voters stuck with ‘naam ka medical college’ in Chamba

‘Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Chamba (HP)… affiliated to Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU), HP…’ reads a huge board outside Akhand Chandi Palace, a heritage building in Chamba town, and the premises from where the classes for medical college are being run for six years now.

A close look at the board and one realises it is something rare. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Bihari Vajpayee – two former prime ministers from rival parties and stalwarts of Indian politics whose names are still echoing in the campaigns for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls – on the same page in a state ruled by alternate Congress and BJP governments.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, was established in 2016 during the erstwhile Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, and by upgrading existing Regional Civil Hospital, Chamba. The college currently runs from the building from Akhand Chandi Palace, one of the many royal buildings in erstwhile princely state of Chamba. It started with the admission of a hundred students in the first batch.

Initially affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University, it was later transferred to AMRU, a new medical university in the hill state, which too was earlier established as HP University of Health Sciences by an Act in 2017 but then the Act was amended by the Jairam Thakur-led BJP government in 2019 to name it after former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

But while the names of two former PMs on the same platform, respected for their public welfare works cutting across the party lines, promise something great for the residents of Chamba, the voters here are vocal to rue how “naam ka medical college” has actually put many lives at stake. According to the voters in Chamba constituency, they are at the receiving end of a double whammy. Voters say that while the existing Raja Shyam Singh Regional Hospital runs without specialised doctors, has no staff to operate machines, and patients are referred to Tanda (160 km away) even for “minor issues”, the new medical college is only “naam ka medical college” with its own building under construction for years, and nowhere near completion.

Such is the state of affairs that patients are given an appointment of over a month to get an ultrasound or CT scan done because there is no staff to run the machines at the old hospital, say voters. “It becomes a nightmare if a woman gets labour pains. For a normal delivery also, they refer patients to Tanda when there is no staff on duty,” said a woman.