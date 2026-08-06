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‘We have voters to answer to’: Why three rebel TMC MPs won’t join NDA meetings

While part of NCPI, the three rebel TMC MPs from Muslim-dominated Murshidabad fear "voter backlash" in their constituencies as well as “pressure” from Suvendu govt

We have voters to answer to, say 3 rebel TMC MPs who won’t join NDA meetings(From left) TMC MPs Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan — all from Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seats in Murshidabad district — announced their decision on Tuesday
Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya, Atri Mitra
5 min readKolkataAug 6, 2026 07:06 AM IST First published on: Aug 6, 2026 at 07:05 AM IST

It is a tightrope walk for three rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs who despite being part of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) have decided against joining or supporting the ruling BJP or NDA. Their stance seems to be posing a challenge to the BJP dispensation both in Delhi and West Bengal.

The three rebel TMC MPs – Murshidabad MP Abu Taher Khan, Jangipur MP Khalilur Rahaman, and Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan, all from Muslim-dominated Lok Sabha seats in Murshidabad district – announced their decision on Tuesday when they skipped an NDA parliamentary party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi for the second time. However, these MPs still attended a coordination meeting in Delhi held by Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to discuss developmental work in their constituencies.

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya

Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently s... Read More

atri mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing Read More

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