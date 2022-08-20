scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Voter number row: J&K admin note slams ‘misrepresentation of facts’

The notification by the J&K administration shares figures showing voter rise by little over 10 lakh in 2011-19; current exercise covering 3 years expected to yield around 25 lakh more as per CEO

Officials had subsequently claimed that the increase in voters was largely due to the rise in first-time electors, with the Census projecting a 22 lakh rise in the number of 18-plus voters since 2019. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday issued a notification in local newspapers over “media reports” of more than 25 lakh voters being added to electoral rolls as part of the ongoing special summary revision, calling this a “misrepresentation of facts”.

The notification, issued by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Government of J&K said: “This (the 25 lakh figure) is a misrepresentation of facts, which is being spread by vested interests. This revision of electoral rolls will cover existing residents of the UT of J&K and increase in numbers will be of the voters who have attained the age of 18 years as on 1.10.2022 or earlier.”

Also in Political Pulse |Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time voters

The notification went on to add that the special summary revision of J&K state in 2011 had put voters at 66,00,921, while the number of electors as on today (pre-roll revision) was 76,02,397. This increase was also mainly due to the new voters who attained the age of 18 years, it said.

Going by the above, between 2011 and 2019, when the last summary revision was done, voter numbers increased by 10 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

It was Chief Electoral Officer of J&K and Ladakh Hirdesh Kumar who, during a press meeting, said that they expected an addition of nearly 25 lakh voters in the ongoing special summary revision, being held for the first time in J&K since 2019. Usually, summary revision of electoral rolls is an annual exercise.

The statement had led to an immediate uproar among mostly Kashmir-based political parties over “voters from outside J&K” exercising their franchise whenever elections were held in the UT. The National Conference accused the BJP of “importing voters”. Parties in the region will hold a meeting Monday for their line of action on the issue.

Don't Miss |How J&K polls may shape up: New battlegrounds emerge, an alliance holds

Officials had subsequently claimed that the increase in voters was largely due to the rise in first-time electors, with the Census projecting a 22 lakh rise in the number of 18-plus voters since 2019.

Advertisement

Government sources had told The Indian Express: “Based on the population projections by the Registrar General of India, the projected 18+ population in J&K as on July 1, 2022, is expected to be 98.96 lakh, whereas the registered electors as on date are over 76 lakh. There is a gap of 22,93,603. It is this gap which was used to convey the tentative expectation from the special summary revision.”

Also Read |As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a challenge

CEO Kumar had also talked of additions in the rolls now of those ‘ordinarily’ residents of J&K. This is a change from before the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 when, as per J&K’s special status, only those who had permanent residency certificates could register as voters.

But Saturday’s notification by the government does not address this concern raised by parties, or that regarding the voting rights of armed forces posted in the Valley. Officials have given no break-up of numbers falling in these two categories.

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Saturday’s notification was incidentally not issued by the CEO’s office but by the J&K administration’s publicity department. Official UT spokesperson Rohit Kansal did not respond to queries.

The notification also underlined that there would be no change in rules regarding buying of property or getting jobs in the Government of UT of J&K, and “have no link to representation of voters or otherwise”.

The row over voter numbers comes amidst suspicions regarding delimitation of constituencies in the UT, with parties accusing the government of tilting it in favour of the BJP.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-08-2022 at 02:45:34 pm
Next Story

Gokulam Kerala ruled out of Asian Women’s Club Championship due to AIFF suspension

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Williams walks back, Zimbabwe 6 down
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Williams walks back, Zimbabwe 6 down

Xavier’s V-C: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'
Professor resignation row

Xavier’s V-C: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 20: Latest News
Advertisement