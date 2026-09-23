‘Act of treason’: Rahul Gandhi renews ‘vote chori’ charge after Express report

Hours after The Indian Express investigation on the conflict within the Election Commission raised a political storm, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the ruling BJP and the poll panel of treason.

Gandhi, who has been consistently questioning the Election Commission and its poll practices over the past several years, said in a post on X, “Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our Constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served.”

Vote chori is a crime against the Indian people and a direct attack on our constitution. The BJP, RSS and EC who organised it have committed an act of treason. Justice will be served. pic.twitter.com/30kX06CBiH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 23, 2026

An investigation by The Indian Express has found that critical questions over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists were raised from within the three-member Election Commission. Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally objected, on record, at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions taken by the poll panel, the investigation found.

Reacting to the scoop, the Congress said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was running the poll panel at his whim. “We have been saying – Modi has captured the Election Commission. Gyanesh Lumar is Modi’s puppet,” the Congress said on X, levelling serious accusations against the poll panel chief and the Prime Minister.

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The Congress, led by Gandhi, has been running a vote chori campaign against the Election Commission, accusing it of large-scale poll irregularities and working in cahoots with the ruling BJP. The poll panel and the ruling party have rubbished these allegations.

Gandhi has earlier addressed press conferences and claimed irregularities in voter lists. He has also accused the Election Commission of working against the Opposition parties, most recently when the poll panel froze the name and symbol of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.