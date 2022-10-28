RS poll loss still stinging, Vivek Bansal only CWC member not in new Cong steering committee

The only member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to not find a place in the steering committee formed after the election of the new party president, Vivek Bansal appears to have paid a price for questions raised regarding his role in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in the state.

While high command loyalist Ajay Maken was the Congress’s nominee for one of the two seats, he could not make it to the Rajya Sabha despite the Congress having adequate number of votes.

Bansal was a permanent invitee to the CWC by virtue of being in-charge of the Congress in Haryana.

The steering committee will function in place of the CWC, decide the date and venue for the next plenary session and also oversee preparations for holding the conclave, during which Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as Congress president will be ratified and a new CWC elected. The plenary is expected to be held in February-March 2023.

“Whatever has happened, it is in front of everybody. What can I say about that?” Bansal told The Indian Express.

Bansal had been Maken’s agent for the June 10 Upper House election. A “wrong vote” by one Congress MLA is believed to have sealed Maken’s fate, and given that it was Bansal’s mandate to see that every party legislator marked their ballot correctly before casting it, his role had come under cloud. Bansal was expected to be on his guard, especially as the party was anticipating the sulking dissident Kuldeep Bishnoi to indulge in “cross voting” in the poll, which the latter eventually did.

Bansal, 63, hails from UP’s Aligarh. The last time he won an Assembly poll was in 2002, from Aligarh seat. Since then, he has been losing from the Koil seat. He lost the 2012 poll by just 500 votes to a Samajwadi Party candidate, while in 2017 and 2022, he finished third behind candidates of the BJP and the SP.

According to his affidavit filed with the Election Commission for the 2022 poll, Bansal had assets worth over Rs 5 crore and his primary source of earning is “rental income and others”. He also had several criminal cases registered against him, most of which were “not-serious”, related mainly to Covid-19 violations. He had done his post-graduation from Aligarh Muslim University.

Ever since he took charge of Haryana, Bansal had struggled to keep the faction-riven Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) united.

The appointment of Udai Bhan, a loyalist of ex-chief minister and state Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as the HPCC president, replacing Kumari Selja, was one of Bansal’s first challenges. Since Udai Bhan took over in April and especially after the June 10 Rajya Sabha poll fiasco, Bansal has been virtually sidelined by the state unit of the Congress.

On August 1, when the HPCC organised a one-day Chintan Shivir in Panchkula, several AICC leaders, former and incumbent Members of Parliament, former and incumbent MLAs and several senior leaders were present, but Bansal wasn’t invited. Recently, the HPCC selected 195 delegates from the state who eventually voted in the AICC president poll. But, again, Bansal was not on the list.

While this was enough indication clear that the party’s revamped state unit did not want Bansal as the party’s in-charge for Haryana, his non-inclusion in the steering committee has made it amply clear that he was set to be on his way out, even as party affairs in-charge.

Sources close to Bansal said it was the “Hooda-camp that did not want Bansal to be party affairs in-charge of Haryana. Instead, they want their own man to be there. They and Ajay Maken prevailed upon the party high command and ensured that Bansal was dropped from the steering committee’s list”.

Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender were also not included in the steering committee, although Hooda’s detractors Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala are in. Party insiders say Bhupinder could not be included in the steering committee because he was the CLP leader, while Deepender was not included because he was a special invitee to the CWC, not a permanent one.