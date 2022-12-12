Ousted AICC’s Haryana in-charge at centre of RS fiasco: ‘I was made scapegoat… Informed party about culprit MLA.’

The Congress high command recently ousted Vivek Bansal as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Haryana, appointing a new state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil in his place.The move came months after Bansal’s role came under scanner after senior Congress leader Ajay Maken lost the June 10 Rajya Sabha election from the state despite the party having adequate numbers. The cross-voting by the then Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi and a wrong ballot filled by another Congress MLA sealed Maken’s fate and he lost to the ruling BJP-JJP backed Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma. In an interview with The Indian Express, Bansal sought to put up a brave face even as he hit out at the Haryana Congress MLAs. Excerpts:

You have been removed as AICC in-charge of Haryana, apparently due to the June 10 Rajya Sabha poll fiasco and the Congress’s subsequent defeat in the Adampur bypoll.

Yes, you are partially right. The Rajya Sabha fiasco triggered my ouster, in which I was not at fault at all. Because of the then existing circumstances, one of our party MLAs hoodwinked me. People who say that I was in the know (of the wrong ballot) are utterly wrong and it is an outrageous charge that I rebut vehemently. In my 30 years of politics, I have always adhered to the highest norms and my commitment to the party.

As regards Adampur by-election, I did not have any role in it. Local party leadership took all the decisions on its own.

Who, in your opinion, filled the wrong ballot (in the RS poll) that led to cancellation of one crucial vote?

I came to know of the culprit after the result was out and informed the leadership of it. It would go against my principles to name such a culprit in the media. I have informed the party high command about the person and it is up to them to take any further action against that person.

Did the Congress high command seek any report from you about June 10 incident?

Yes, I have handed over my report in writing to the party high command. But nobody has yet called me to speak to me about the entire episode.

Ever since you took over as Haryana party in-charge, what challenges did you face?

There were challenges galore within our party in Haryana. Too many leaders, with each sticking to their point and not yielding an inch, was the prevalent scenario. I tried to bring second and third-rung leaders on board, who had been suffering because of the factional politics. I tried to empower them by hearing their grievances and assuring them that in future the party would be taking adequate care of them.

Factionalism within the Haryana Congress is at an all-time high. What steps did you take to curb it?

I was trying to accommodate all factions and giving them their dues. At the same time, I was trying to empower those leaders who did not have godfathers but have potential.

What do you think the Congress high command should do to control the continuing infighting and groupism in the Haryana unit?

It needs to be firm against acts detrimental to the party, done by anybody, howsoever high and mighty they might be, and be accessible to leaders as well as workers.

Do you claim that you have been made the scapegoat?

Yes, definitely. As I mentioned earlier as well, I would again reiterate that for no fault of mine I was made the scapegoat. There had been a lot of manoeuvrings in the entire exercise.

What steps were taken ahead of the Adampur bypoll? Were you consulted by Congress Legislature Party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda or HPCC president Udai Bhan?

As far as the Adampur bypoll is concerned, I did not figure anywhere. All the planning and decisions were done by the state unit leadership and nobody consulted me anywhere in the entire process.

Were you consulted by them over the PCC delegates elected ahead of the AICC president election?

Yes, I had a detailed discussion with the Pradesh Returning Officer (PRO) and Assistant Pradesh Returning Officer (APRO), who conducted the elections for the party delegates who would subsequently vote in the election of AICC president. But how much of those discussions were incorporated in the final list of candidates is debatable.