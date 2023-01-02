scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

#Politics | ‘Vishwa guru in snatching jobs’, ‘When will acche din come’: Oppn slams BJP on high unemployment rates

According to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), unemployment rate in the country has zoomed to 8.3 per cent in December, the highest in 2022.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)
#Politics | ‘Vishwa guru in snatching jobs’, ‘When will acche din come’: Oppn slams BJP on high unemployment rates
The Opposition hit out at the ruling BJP for the high unemployment rates in the county, saying the party was “directly responsible for shattering the dreams of the youth”.

Unemployment rate in the country has zoomed to a high of 8.3 per cent in December, the highest in 2022, according to data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The unemployment rate during November was at 8 per cent, while in September it was the lowest at 6.43 per cent and was at the second highest level during the year at 8.28 per cent in August, the CMIE data said.

While the urban unemployment rate was at 10 per cent during the last month of 2022, rural joblessness stood at 7.5 per cent during December.

Among the states, unemployment continued to be the highest in Haryana at 37.4 per cent in December, followed by Rajasthan at 28.5 per cent, Delhi 20.8 per cent, Bihar 19.1 per cent and Jharkhand 18 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a Hindi tweet: “The unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.3%. The unemployment rate in urban areas is a frightening 10.09%! BJP is directly responsible for shattering the dreams of our youth! @narendramodi ji, It was promised to provide 2 crore jobs annually. But your government has become a ‘vishwa guru’ in snatching jobs.”

On Sunday, the official account of the Congress tweeted, “Modi ji… what happened to 2 crore jobs every year?”

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress’ general secretary communications in-charge retweeted a post by Netta D’souza, the acting president of the Mahila Congress.

It read: “Unemployment rate made a record jump in the month of December! The Modi government, which has made empty promises of providing 2 crore jobs every year, has made the lives of the youth worthless. Due to wrong policies, industry and business have all collapsed.Modi ji, when will the ‘acche din’ come?”

Calling “employment the Achilles heel of the NDA regime”, CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac said, “As more people seek work, pushing up the labour participation rate,the unemployment rate for December rises to 16 month high of 8.3%,says CMIE data.”

HC Mahadevappa, a former MLA from Karnataka said, “Unemployment rate has raised to 8.3% , highest in the last 16 months. Our youths have been given the jobs of spreading hatred and communal differences via whatsapp university. Real jobs and wages have become rare these days.”

“Unemployment rate continues to increase in the country while the clueless and incapable government looks on,” said the official handle of the Kerala Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:35 IST
