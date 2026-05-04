Vijay’s inner circle takes shape, parties send feelers as TN picture becomes clearer
Swearing-in could happen by Friday if things fall into place; Congress, VCK, CPI, CPI(M) leaders and sections of PMK are expected to play a role if TVK falls short of a majority
As the results indicated a stunning victory for Vijay and his TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), a small and tightly held circle began to take shape around the chief minister-elect Monday. Sources said the TVK has also started receiving feelers from other parties to make up any shortfall in numbers on the way to a majority.
Leaders from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties CPI and CPI(M) and sections of the PMK are expected to play a role if the numbers tighten.
Given that a small bloc is all that Vijay needs, there would be many willing leaders in these parties – including the Congress that could end with five seats, and the CPI and CPI(M) with two each.
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If the trends hold and alignments fall into place, officials expect the process of government formation to move quickly. One tentative timeline being discussed, informally between officers and the TVK leadership, says swearing-in could happen as early as Friday.
The prominent faces in Vijay’s circle who led the coordination with officials, who came to the actor-politician’s residence in Panayur as political change seemed imminent, included Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, John Arokiasamy, Arun Raj, former AIADMK veteran K Sengottaiyan, C T R Nirmal Kumar and V S Babu.
The officials meeting them included senior police officers, Additional and Joint Commissioners and a Deputy Commissioner for law and order.
Officials said they briefed the TVK chief’s inner circle on security protocols, established contact points, and preparations for a possible transition. “Once the majority is confirmed, more officials will move in and formal arrangements will follow,” a senior officer said, describing the visit as standard contingency planning.