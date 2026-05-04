Vijay’s inner circle takes shape, parties send feelers as TN picture becomes clearer

TVK workers hold photographs of actor-turned-politician Vijay, as they celebrate early leads and results in Tamil Nadu polls. (AP)

As the results indicated a stunning victory for Vijay and his TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam), a small and tightly held circle began to take shape around the chief minister-elect Monday. Sources said the TVK has also started receiving feelers from other parties to make up any shortfall in numbers on the way to a majority.

Leaders from the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Left parties CPI and CPI(M) and sections of the PMK are expected to play a role if the numbers tighten.