Vijayan tells Mohanlal: ‘Arrogant image for being a CPI(M) leader… Laugh off baseless allegations’

Barely a few months before the high-stakes Kerala Assembly elections, Chief Minister and CPI(M) stalwart Pinarayi Vijayan sat down with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, for a freewheeling interview, which was telecast and streamed Thursday evening.

In the course of his long conversation with Mohanlal, one of the most influential cultural icons, the two-time CM touched upon a variety of topics, ranging from his custodial torture during the Emergency and the loss of his mother, to how he has tackled various allegations in public life.

Their interview, titled “Iruvar” (two people), describes both as “people loved by the masses”.

On being dubbed ‘arrogant’

When the Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor asked Vijayan about his perceived “arrogant” image, the Marxist veteran said he has been dubbed that way. “I am a leftist, a CPI(M) leader. So I had to be portrayed differently. Out of my vivid expressions, the arrogant face gets projected, while pleasant moments are not showcased.”

Claiming that he does not worry about the news against him or negative reactions, the 80-year-old leader said, “It’s part of their angst against the party I represent, and it’s okay. I do not take it personally.”

“There are politicians who ring up media organisations over (negative) reports. However, I remain unbothered,” he added.

‘Free of guilt’

Mohanlal went on to ask how the CM maintained his cool amid allegations levelled against him. Currently, the Vijayan dispensation is drawing fire from the Congress and other Opposition parties over the Sabarimala gold theft case. Vijayan responded by saying that “one should be free of guilt”. “When baseless allegations are raised, you should be able to laugh them off.”

“There was an allegation that I owned a major portion of land. However, later, the landowner himself contacted me saying it was his property. There were claims that I had properties in Singapore… Kamala International and all… I am confident that I have not committed anything wrong.”

Vijayan has faced a corruption scandal known as SNC Lavalin case related to renovation of hydel power projects in Kerala when he had served as electricity minister in the then LDF government from 1996 to 1998. He was charge-sheeted by the CBI, but a trial court in 2013 allowed his discharge petition, which was upheld by the high court in 2017.

‘Custodial torture’

The duo recalled how Vijayan had undergone “custodial torture” during the Emergency and later delivered a speech about it in the state Assembly. When asked about the shirt he wore inside the prison — which had grabbed headlines then — and the emotional impact of the experience, Vijayan said, “I do not have the shirt with me now… I was able to overcome the situation. They used to thrash you till your skin peeled off and a new layer formed. Some hits land on you like a flash of lightning.”

The CM said: “I always wish such harm is never repeated. I do not show kindness towards those who indulge in custodial torture. Our approach has always been to take stringent action against cops who indulge in such acts. We have adopted a policy to immediately transfer the case to the CBI in case of death due to custodial torture… Innocent lives cannot be harmed.”

Mohanlal lauded Vijayan for the LDF government’s work during the Kerala floods and said his press conferences allayed public fears and extended support to people.

Vijayan said, “I do not think I have much talent. I am an ordinary person. I do not have much higher education or intellect like many others. I focus on practical solutions. I have always adopted the policy of being with the people.”

He added, “I talk to people the way I talk to my family. I was happy that ordinary suggestions to feed street dogs and animals were received well. As we warned of a famine, several people went on to start farming.”

‘Mother leaned on my shoulder’



As he recounted anecdotes from his childhood — his belief in ghosts, how he used to read the Ramayana to his mother, and his last moments with her — Vijayan, who is known for being a tough politician, turned emotional.

Vijayan was at the CPI(M) secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram during the final days of his mother’s life. Upon receiving a call from his home in Kannur, he rushed there. “My mother was sleeping at that time. People woke her up… She leaned on my shoulder and I gave her water. She sipped it and then breathed her last. I stepped out to inform someone, and I could not utter a word.”

The interview, conducted at the CM’s official residence in Thiruvananthapuram over multiple sessions, has been seen in political circles as a major move by the CPI(M)-led LDF government for Vijayan’s

image makeover on the eve of the Assembly elections due in April.

Vijayan is again leading the LDF into the polls, aiming to clinch a third consecutive term.

The conversation with Mohanlal seemed to be aimed at projecting the Marxist veteran’s softer, personal side.

Besides recalling some of his experiences and hardships during his decades-long political career, Vijayan also shared with Mohanlal his love for cinema, especially action films.

The Opposition has criticised the Vijayan-Mohanlal interview as a “publicity stunt”, questioning its intent and timing.

Mohanlal had previously conducted a similar interview with former chief minister and Congress stalwart late Oommen Chandy, when he was Leader of the Opposition.