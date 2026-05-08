TVK crosses 118 mark: Nudged by Congress, smaller parties set to support Vijay

With the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK set to throw their weight behind Vijay’s TVK in Tamil Nadu, sources said a host of factors appear to have influenced them. According to sources, Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to the three parties to convince them to help TVK reach the majority mark.

Vijay’s party won 108 seats in the recent polls, while the Congress has five. All three parties have two MLAs each.

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Nudged by Congress, smaller parties warm up to idea of supporting Vijay’s TVKAccording to sources, both the CPI and CPI(M) are not in favour of the eventuality of President’s Rule being imposed in the state, while the VCK has been clear that any “external interference in Tamil Nadu politics” will not be tolerated.

“We cannot set aside the people’s mandate and go for another round of elections,” a CPI(M) leader told The Indian Express.

Moreover, all three parties are wary of the AIADMK and the DMK entering into an “opportunistic alliance”.

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“The people have already rejected the DMK and AIADMK. Why should a government not elected by the people come into existence?” a CPI leader said.

The VCK, sources said, will go with the decision taken by CPI and CPI(M). “Both the CPI and CPI(M) held state-level meetings this morning to decide whether they should go with TVK. VCK will decide afterwards, in the evening,” a VCK source said.

TVK MLAs also went into a huddle on Friday morning. “We are confident that we will form the government. We are confident that the parties we approached will stand by us,” a TVK source said.