As Vijay hunts for numbers, TVK tries coalition-building through WhatsApp, Governor sticks to his stand

As the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) scrambled for the final numbers needed to form a government in Tamil Nadu, it reached out to potential allies on Thursday through WhatsApp messages.

The response from sections of the CPI, the CPI(M), and the VCK ranged from cautious curiosity to visible discomfort, with several senior leaders privately admitting they had never before received what was effectively a government-formation invitation through messaging apps from a party seeking power in Fort St George.

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The unusual outreach unfolded even as actor-politician Vijay met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for a second consecutive day with the unusual demand for two months to prove the majority, it is learnt. At the same time, dozens of AIADMK MLAs were moved to a luxury resort in Puducherry amid intensifying political uncertainty about who will eventually form the next government in the state. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami was scheduled to meet all his MLAs for lunch at the Puducherry resort on Thursday.

The day revolved around actor-politician Vijay’s second consecutive meeting with Governor Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan, where the TVK chief once again attempted to convince Arlekar that he should be invited to form the government as leader of the single-largest party in the Assembly. But according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, the Governor maintained that Vijay must first demonstrate majority support before any invitation or swearing-in could take place. Sources said Arlekar asked Vijay to submit documentary proof showing support from at least 118 MLAs, the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

The TVK currently has 108 MLAs. With the Congress’s 5 MLAs, the number rises to 113. But Vijay is expected to vacate one of the two constituencies he won, effectively reducing the working strength of his side and leaving the party still short of the required number of 118.

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The Governor’s insistence has disrupted TVK’s earlier expectation that Vijay could be sworn in first and later prove his majority on the Assembly floor. Following Thursday’s meeting, senior TVK leaders and legal advisers held consultations at Vijay’s residence in Nilankarai. Sources within the party said some leaders had even suggested exploring legal options before the High Court or Supreme Court over the Governor’s approach. Others privately floated the possibility of a fresh election if government formation remained deadlocked.

But the more immediate struggle remains political, not legal. Over the past 24 hours, TVK has intensified outreach to parties within the DMK alliance, particularly the CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML. Yet the manner of that outreach itself has now become part of the story.

Leaders in the Left parties and the VCK told The Indian Express that the TVK’s communication largely came through WhatsApp messages rather than formal political communications.

“A party that is trying to form the government, and which is short of numbers, has not visited us or even come to our office. They merely sent invitations through WhatsApp and claimed that we were invited. How are we supposed to interpret this approach?” said one leader.

Referring to the differences in political cultures of the parties, another senior Left leader half-jokingly described the situation as “perhaps this is Gen-Z coalition politics”. “But coalition building in Tamil Nadu has always involved formal discussions, respect between parties and ideological clarity, explanations and transparency in demands and conditions.”

Behind the irritation lies a deeper anxiety within sections of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu. “What happened was that TVK broke the INDIA alliance with a single phone call when the Congress walked away from the DMK alliance,” one senior Left leader said. “Should they be allowed to break the Left alliance too?” he asked.

Still, the Left parties stopped short of rejecting Vijay outright. Leaders in the CPI, the CPI(M), and the VCK repeatedly stressed that the single-largest party should ordinarily be given the first opportunity to form the government. CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said that constitutional conventions and Supreme Court rulings support allowing TVK to prove its majority on the Assembly floor rather than before swearing-in. VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan confirmed that his party had received TVK’s request and said its high-level committee would take a decision after internal consultations.

DMK leaders too publicly maintained that they were not attempting to block Vijay. “Let the TVK form the government,” one ally leader quoted outgoing CM M K Stalin as saying internally. “We can wait for six months. But what if the TVK fails to prove the majority?”

A DMK-ADMK understanding?

Meanwhile, the atmosphere around rival camps suggested that contingency planning was already underway. Conversations continued around another possibility that, until recently, would have sounded politically unimaginable in Tamil Nadu: a post-poll understanding between the DMK and the AIADMK if the TVK ultimately fails to prove majority support.

While leaders in both parties publicly maintained that Vijay, as leader of the single-largest party, should first be allowed to attempt government formation, senior political sources confirmed that informal discussions were underway about a fallback arrangement in which the AIADMK could stake claim with outside support from the DMK and participation from smaller parties. AIADMK legislators being moved to a resort in Puducherry on Thursday only intensified speculation around those contingency discussions, though neither party has officially acknowledged any such plan.