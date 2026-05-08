As Vijay locks up the numbers to form govt, resort politics takes centre stage in Tamil Nadu

Vijay has received the support of both the CPI and the CPI(M), and also the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) (ANI)

In Tamil Nadu’s rapidly evolving political landscape, actor-turned-politician Vijay appears to be emerging as the focal point of government formation negotiations, with multiple Opposition parties backing his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay has received the support of both the CPI and the CPI(M), and also the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led by Thol. Thirumavalavan. Along with the support of the Congress, the TVK is set to cross the halfway mark of 118.

The developments have triggered a flurry of political activity across the state, with parties scrambling to secure their legislators amid mounting uncertainty over the final contours of the next government. In a significant move reflecting the tense atmosphere, all five Congress MLAs are likely to be shifted to a resort in Hyderabad. The relocation is being seen as a precautionary strategy to prevent poaching attempts and ensure that the party’s legislators remain united.