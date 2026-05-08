As Vijay locks up the numbers to form govt, resort politics takes centre stage in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu’s rapidly evolving political landscape, actor-turned-politician Vijay appears to be emerging as the focal point of government formation negotiations, with multiple Opposition parties backing his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Vijay has received the support of both the CPI and the CPI(M), and also the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) led by Thol. Thirumavalavan. Along with the support of the Congress, the TVK is set to cross the halfway mark of 118.
The developments have triggered a flurry of political activity across the state, with parties scrambling to secure their legislators amid mounting uncertainty over the final contours of the next government. In a significant move reflecting the tense atmosphere, all five Congress MLAs are likely to be shifted to a resort in Hyderabad. The relocation is being seen as a precautionary strategy to prevent poaching attempts and ensure that the party’s legislators remain united.
All 108 TVK legislators, meanwhile, are already stationed at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, where senior party leaders are believed to be holding continuous consultations. Sources indicate that Vijay himself is expected to meet alliance representatives shortly as discussions intensify over possible power-sharing arrangements and the structure of a prospective coalition government. “There are fears even now,” one TVK functionary said earlier in the day. “We are doing multiple rounds of checks to ensure all our MLAs and Congress MLAs remain intact.”
The AIADMK, led by Edappadi Palaniswami, has also moved its legislators to a resort in Puducherry to ensure there is no last-minute split in its legislature party.
The support of the Left parties and the VCK could significantly strengthen TVK’s bargaining position. The swift alignment around Vijay also underscores his growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics, despite being a relatively new entrant to the electoral arena.
With resort politics once again taking centre stage, Tamil Nadu is witnessing one of its most unexpected political realignments in recent years.
Story continues below this ad
Over the years, resort politics has become a feature of Indian politics when elections or confidence motions throw up uncertainties. One of the most prominent examples came from Maharashtra in 2022, when the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde saw Shiv Sena MLAs moved first to Surat in Gujarat and later to Guwahati in Assam, ultimately leading to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.
Similarly, Karnataka witnessed dramatic resort politics in 2019, when Congress and JD(S) legislators were housed in resorts amid defections that eventually brought down the coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy.
Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority.
Expertise
Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews.
Key Coverage Areas:
State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor.
Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties.
Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu.
Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail.
His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.
Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More