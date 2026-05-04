Vijay tsunami stuns Tamil Nadu, disrupting politics anchored in the Dravidian binary, early trends indicate
Not just the DMK and its top leadership, including the Chief Minister and his deputy, but also several alliance partners are trailing in initial rounds.
What began as a curiosity has, by mid-morning, turned into a shock. As counting crossed the first hour, early trends suggested not just a disruption but a rupture in Tamil Nadu’s long-set political order. Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), once treated as an unpredictable third force, was leading in a startling number of constituencies – 50 seats by 10 am, according to Election Commission trends. Minutes later, by 10.18 am, that figure had surged to 79 leads. Multiple local TV channels confirm reports of the TVK leading in over 100 seats, with AIADMK behind with about 80 seats, pushing the ruling DMK to third position.
Even as TVK’s leads show early signs of fluctuation with the DMK and AIADMK beginning to claw back in several constituencies, the broader pattern remains striking: not just the DMK and its top leadership, including the Chief Minister and his deputy, but also several alliance partners are trailing in initial rounds.
The numbers may yet shift, as they often do in Tamil Nadu’s layered counting process, but for now, the scale and spread of the early leads amount to nothing short of a political tsunami in favour of Vijay’s TVK.
The scale of the surge has left even seasoned observers searching for parallels. The AIADMK followed with 60 leads, while the ruling DMK, which secured 159 seats in 2021 with a decisive mandate, was trailing at 38. Congress, PMK, BJP and others were reduced to the margins in the early rounds.
In some of the most closely watched constituencies, Chief Minister M K Stalin himself was trailing in early counts, at least by 1,000 votes at 10:30 am, along with Udhayanidhi Stalin and several ministers – an outcome that, even if temporary, would have seemed improbable days ago.
For decades, Tamil Nadu politics has been anchored in the Dravidian binary, with the DMK and AIADMK together commanding the overwhelming share of votes and seats. Even moments of upheaval – from MGR’s rise to Jayalalithaa’s sweeps – emerged within that structure. What the early trends suggest today is something else: not a shift within the system, but pressure on its edges.
The magnitude of the TVK surge, if sustained, would mark one of the most dramatic electoral interruptions in the state’s modern history. For now, the numbers remain provisional. But the message from the first rounds is not unfolding like a familiar Tamil Nadu election.