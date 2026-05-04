Vijay tsunami stuns Tamil Nadu, disrupting politics anchored in the Dravidian binary, early trends indicate

What began as a curiosity has, by mid-morning, turned into a shock. As counting crossed the first hour, early trends suggested not just a disruption but a rupture in Tamil Nadu’s long-set political order. Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), once treated as an unpredictable third force, was leading in a startling number of constituencies – 50 seats by 10 am, according to Election Commission trends. Minutes later, by 10.18 am, that figure had surged to 79 leads. Multiple local TV channels confirm reports of the TVK leading in over 100 seats, with AIADMK behind with about 80 seats, pushing the ruling DMK to third position.

Even as TVK’s leads show early signs of fluctuation with the DMK and AIADMK beginning to claw back in several constituencies, the broader pattern remains striking: not just the DMK and its top leadership, including the Chief Minister and his deputy, but also several alliance partners are trailing in initial rounds.