AI cities, space corridors and a bigger Chennai: Vijay sketches Tamil Nadu’s next growth model

Presenting the TVK government’s maiden budget on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson outlined an economic vision stretching beyond the government’s immediate welfare agenda – from India’s first dedicated AI and innovation city to a new space industrial corridor, digital governance, modern logistics infrastructure and an expanded metropolitan Chennai intended to drive the state towards its stated ambition of becoming a $1.5-trillion economy by 2036.

Unlike traditional industrial budgets centred on large capital projects, much of this blueprint remains at the stage of policy design, feasibility studies and institutional reform.

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One of the most ambitious proposals is “Arivagam”, described as India’s first AI and innovation city, bringing together an AI university, semiconductor testing facilities, research incubators and international skill development centres. But the budget currently allocates only Rs 5 crore for preparing the feasibility study.

Similarly, the government announced that Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli would be developed as a Space Industrial Investment Zone, leveraging the upcoming Kulasekarapattinam spaceport to attract aerospace manufacturing and ancillary industries. A new industrial policy, updated investment promotion framework, industrial capability directory and global diaspora investment programme are also expected to follow.

The focus reflects an attempt to move beyond Tamil Nadu’s traditional strengths in automobiles, textiles and electronics towards newer sectors including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, deep technology and aerospace.

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Human capital occupies an equally prominent place in that strategy. The budget proposes AI education beginning in schools through the expanded TN-SPARK programme, introduces Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning trades in government Industrial Training Institutes, expands internships with industry, and aims to train five lakh engineering, polytechnic and ITI students in AI by 2031 through partnerships with institutions including IIT Madras. More than 13 lakh students and job seekers are expected to benefit from broader skill-development initiatives this year alone.

Urban development forms the second pillar of the government’s economic vision.

The government announced a Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission, bringing together water supply, sewerage, transport, public health, solid waste management, green spaces and AI-enabled urban governance under a single programme, backed by Rs 2,117 crore this year. It also unveiled plans for a comprehensive master plan covering the expanded 5,904-square kilometre Chennai Metropolitan Area and proposed a new AI-enabled online planning approval platform, SPEED, integrating approvals across the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Directorate of Town and Country Planning and local bodies.

Housing also features prominently. The Budget proposes a Metropolitan Youth and Family Housing Scheme (MY-HOME) under which one lakh housing units for low-income families and young people, supported by a Digital Rental Voucher system, would be developed over seven years through public-private partnerships, alongside continued construction of more than 38,000 tenements under existing urban housing programmes.

Transport infrastructure continues to build on projects already underway. The first 14.64-km stretch of Chennai Metro Phase II, covering 11 stations from Poonamallee Bypass, is scheduled to be commissioned shortly. The state said it continues to pursue Union approval for additional metro corridors linking Chennai Airport with Kilambakkam, Koyambedu with Pattabiram via Avadi, and Poonamallee with Sriperumbudur. It also reiterated efforts to secure approval for the proposed Hosur-Bommasandra Metro, which would connect Tamil Nadu’s rapidly industrialising Hosur region with Bengaluru’s metro network. The government also announced procurement of 1,000 air-conditioned electric buses for Chennai, supported by Rs 500 crore for depot infrastructure.

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Perhaps the most ambitious urban promise concerns Chennai’s rivers. Calling the Cooum and Adyar symbols of decades of failed urban governance, Wilson said the government would invite global tenders and prepare detailed plans to restore both rivers into public spaces where residents could eventually boat, walk and exercise along clean waterfronts.

Yet, the Budget also reveals what remains unresolved. Several high-profile infrastructure proposals, including the proposed Parandur and Hosur airports, Chennai Global City and Sports City received no mention in the speech. Their omission does not necessarily mean they have been abandoned, but it leaves their place in the new government’s development strategy unclear. Likewise, many of the government’s new technology initiatives remain at an early conceptual stage, with policy announcements preceding substantial capital commitments.

That reflects a broader balancing act visible throughout the budget. Even as the government reaffirmed its long-term growth ambitions, it repeatedly acknowledged the state’s constrained fiscal position and argued that administrative reform, improved revenue mobilisation and more efficient governance must accompany future expansion. In that sense, Vijay’s first budget offers less a catalogue of completed projects than an attempt to define the architecture through which the state hopes to sustain its next phase of economic growth.