Newsmaker | Vijay Singh Mankotia: The Congress leader with the itchy feet jumps ship again

MAJOR (retd) Vijay Singh Mankotia, who left the Congress to join the BJP Tuesday, has had a love-hate relationship with the Congress – repeatedly leaving its ranks, only to make his way back.

Known to have a cordial relationship with Sanjay Gandhi, who died in 1980, Mankotia first won an election as an Independent from the Shahpur Assembly seat in 1982. In 1985, he joined the Congress and won the seat again that year.

However, soon after the Congress led by Rajiv Gandhi lost power at the Centre, Mankotia crossed over to the Jan Morcha of V P Singh – the man who had caused Rajiv’s defeat with his Bofors scandal campaign.

Mankotia helped establish some ground for V P Singh in Himachal. And in the Assembly elections of 1990, he won Shahpur on a ticket of the Janata Dal, which was formed by a merger of the many Janata Party factions, including V P Singh’s outfit.

In 1993, by which time the Janata Dal had splintered back into groups and lost power, and the Congress had been back at the Centre for two years, Mankotia returned to the Congress.

The same year, he won from Shahpur again. He became the state’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister under then Chief Minister Virbadhra Singh, but was dropped in 1997, a year before his term completed, after he alleged that ministers close to Virbhadra were involved in corruption.

In the 1998 elections the following year, following a short-term negotiation with Virbadhra, Mankotia contested from Shahpur again, but lost. The Congress also lost power and the BJP formed the government under Prem Kumar Dhumal.

In the 2003 elections, after he had retained Shahpur, Mankotia was appointed the Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister again as a means to keep the peace between him and Virbhadra, who had returned as CM. The truce did not last as Mankotia was dropped from the ministry in 2004. The reason this time was the 91st amendment to the Constitution, which limited the strength of ministries to one-tenth the size of the Assembly. Three ministers were let go, and Mankotia was one of them.

In 2007, with a year to go for the Assembly polls, Mankotia again left the Congress, over heightened tension with Virbhadra.

Accusing the latter of corruption, Mankotia even released audio tapes of purported conversations of Virbhadra and his wife Pratibha Singh with industrialists regarding large-scale financial transactions. The matter went to the High Court, which acquitted Virbhadra.

Mankotia joined the BSP in 2007 and contested from Shahpur but lost. Ahead of the 2012 Assembly elections, he was back in the Congress, but lost again. In 2016, he was appointed chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Board and was, once again, dropped from the post when he made comments against Virbadhra in relation to the CBI investigation of a high-profile disproportionate assets case that the CM was involved in.

As the controversy spiralled, he left the party again and unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly polls as an Independent.

In 2020, Mankotia found himself at the centre of a controversy one more time, when he alleged that sitting Shahpur MLA Serveen Chaudhury, a minister in the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, was involved in purchasing large tracts of land illegally. Mankotia had been facing off against Chaudhury in the Shahpur seat since the 1990s.

Now, of course, Mankotia and Chaudhury are on the same side. And Chaudhury has got the BJP ticket from Shahpur.

Speaking about his decision to join the BJP, Manoktia said: “I am now a BJP worker. Only Narendra Modi can lead us in the 2024 elections. Serveen (Chaudhury) and I might have had differences, but I might now campaign for her if the party high command asks me to.”

Former Congress MP Viplav Thakur said the party was not worried. “Mankotia has no ideology. He has lost the trust of the people of the state. His move to the BJP will have no impact.”