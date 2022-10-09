Vijay Rupani: Gujarat BJP veteran and two-time CM, who rose from the ranks

After stepping down as the Gujarat chief minister on September 11 last year on the direction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, Vijay Rupani, 66, finds himself in a somewhat similar situation that he faced nearly ten years ago.

Months after completing his term as a Rajya Sabha member in 2012, Rupani was appointed as the Gujarat Municipal Finance Board (GMFB) chairman by the then Narendra Modi-led government in the state. Rupani, who was the Gujarat BJP general secretary, later played a key role in the party’s success in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in the state through his organisational skills, especially in the Saurashtra region.

A few months later, Rupani, a resident of Rajkot who started his political innings by joining the RSS’ students wing ABVP in 1973, shifted his focus to Junagadh, where he helped the BJP wrest the local civil body from the Congress. This was the only municipal corporation in Gujarat that was then ruled by the Congress. This resounding victory boosted his standing in the saffron party further.

In quick succession came Rupani’s chance to fight the Assembly election as Vaju Vala resigned from Rajkot (west) after being appointed as the Karnataka governor. In that October 2014 bypoll, Rupani, a former stockbroker who had also served as the Saurashtra-Kutch Stock Exchange Limited chairman, scored an easy victory and was soon inducted as the water supply minister in the cabinet of Anandiben Patel, who had succeeded Modi as Gujarat CM in May 2014 when the latter became the PM.

With Hardik Patel launching the Patidar quota stir in July 2015, the BJP dispensation became the target of popular protests not seen by the party earlier. Throughout this turbulent period, Rupani’s stock continued to rise. He was appointed the state BJP president in February 2016. And when Anandiben had to eventually step down, Rupani was chosen as her successor on August 8, 2016.

As the CM, Rupani led the rescue and rehabilitation efforts in north Gujarat flash floods in July 2017. However, his biggest test awaited him in December that year as the BJP went to Assembly polls at a time when the quota stir was still raging. The party did suffer scars but Rupani managed to help the party win enough seats to retain power in the December 2017 Assembly polls.

Rupani’s four-year tenure in his second term as the CM passed without any major controversy, with the BJP winning all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 for the second consecutive time. It also saw the BJP retaining all eight municipal corporations in the civic polls. In the subsequent taluka and district panchayat polls also, the BJP regained the ground it had lost to the Congress five years ago.

While Rupani’s removal as the CM in September last year did anguish his supporters and party workers close to him, especially in Rajkot, he put on a brave face saying he resigned without any hesitation and that only the BJP workers from Rajkot could do that. With his sudden removal as the CM spawning various conspiracy theories, Rupani recently told The Indian Express that he resigned within hours of being asked by the BJP high command to do so and that he had neither asked for the reason nor was he given one.

He views his current role as the BJP’s Punjab in-charge as an opportunity to prove his worth to his party again. The BJP could win only two seats in the Punjab Assembly elections early this year, even as the party’s old ally Shiromani Akali Dal broke up with it last year.