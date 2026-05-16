In new TVK Cabinet, Vijay keeps Home, Police and Urban Affairs; Sengottaiyan gets Finance

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has retained control over some of the most politically sensitive departments in Tamil Nadu’s new TVK government, including Home, Police, General Administration, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare and Municipal Administration, while assigning Finance to former AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan in the first formal portfolio allocation of his Cabinet.

According to a Lok Bhavan press release dated May 16, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar approved the portfolio allocation recommended by Vijay for the Council of Ministers sworn in with him on May 10.

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Vijay will handle Public, General Administration, IAS, IPS, IFS, District Revenue Officers, Police, Home, Special Programme Implementation, Women Welfare, Youth Welfare, Welfare of Children, Aged and Differently Abled Persons, Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

N “Bussy” Anand, the long-time organiser who helped convert Vijay’s fan-club ecosystem into a political machine, has been named Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources. His subjects include rural development, panchayats, poverty alleviation, rural indebtedness and irrigation.

Aadhav Arjuna, one of the TVK’s key campaign managers and a central figure in the party’s negotiations, has been given Public Works and Sports Development, including buildings, highways and minor ports.

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Dr K G Arunraj, the former IRS officer and one of TVK’s most technocratic faces, will handle Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

Sengottaiyan, among the few ministers in the new government with long legislative and administrative experience, has been given Finance, Pensions and Pension Allowances – a significant assignment in a Cabinet otherwise dominated by first-generation TVK faces.

P Venkataramanan will handle Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Protection and Price Control, while R Nirmalkumar has been allotted Energy Resources and Law, including electricity, non-conventional energy, law, courts, prisons, prevention of corruption, legislative Assembly, governor, elections and passports.

Rajmohan, the digital-era communicator and TVK propaganda face, has been assigned School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity. His portfolio also includes archaeology, Tamil official language and culture, film technology and the Cinematograph Act.

Dr T K Prabhu has been made Minister for Natural Resources, with charge of minerals and mines, while S Keerthana has been given Industries and Investment Promotion.

The allocation reflects Vijay’s attempt to balance trust, visibility and administrative need: keeping command portfolios with himself, placing Finance with the most experienced political hand, and giving younger TVK faces departments tied to the party’s campaign promises and development pitch.