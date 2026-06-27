Vijay picks his film producer as Tamil Nadu’s Delhi envoy, sparks ‘conflict of interest’ row

When actor-turned-Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay travelled to Raj Bhavan in May to stake claim to form the Tamil Nadu government, one of the men walking quietly beside him drew little public attention. A month later, that man has found himself at the centre of the state’s latest political debate.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu government appointed K Venkata Narayana, chairman of the Bengaluru-based KVN Group and producer of Vijay’s unreleased final film Jana Nayagan, as the state’s Special Representative in New Delhi – a post carrying a Cabinet rank and traditionally entrusted with navigating the often complicated relationship between the state and Union government.

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A government order issued by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar sanctioned the creation of the temporary post for one year. The terms and conditions of Narayana’s appointment are to be notified separately. The appointment immediately drew criticism from Opposition parties, not merely because Narayana comes from outside politics, but also because of his close association with TVK chief Vijay.

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The Special Representative functions as Tamil Nadu’s political bridge with New Delhi. Beyond coordinating meetings between the CM and Union ministers, the office follows up on infrastructure projects, central funding, policy matters and parliamentary coordination. While states usually appoint senior IAS officers as Resident Commissioners for administrative functions, Tamil Nadu has historically reserved this politically sensitive role for experienced politicians.

This time, the government has chosen a businessman. Narayana heads the diversified KVN Group, with interests in real estate and entertainment. A former Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Group, he founded KVN Productions in 2020, the company now producing Jana Nayagan, the film widely expected to remain Vijay’s final appearance on screen before entering full-time politics.

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DMK Rajya Sabha member P Wilson said appointing a film producer to such a post would “belittle” its stature. He argued that the office exists to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests before the Union government by coordinating with ministries, assisting MPs during parliamentary sessions and ensuring smooth engagement between the state and Centre.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagendran questioned how “a person close to Karnataka” could effectively represent Tamil Nadu’s interests in New Delhi, describing the decision as “a great betrayal” of the people of the state.

The AIADMK’s IT wing similarly questioned whether the government was functioning as a “proxy” of the Congress government in Karnataka, while AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran accused the government of rewarding personal loyalty instead of prioritising good governance.

Inside the ruling TVK, however, the appointment is viewed rather differently. A senior TVK leader described the decision as “nothing but gratitude”. “This is not considered a lucrative position inside the party,” the leader said. “It is a gesture towards someone who stood firmly behind the CM during one of the most difficult periods surrounding Jana Nayagan. He never sought publicity. He stood with him.”

According to the leader, Narayana’s business background and long association with large infrastructure and corporate projects were considered assets rather than liabilities. Though originally of Telugu origin, Narayana has lived and worked in Karnataka for many years, building one of Bengaluru’s better-known business groups before entering film production.

The appointment also reflects an emerging pattern in the new administration. It is the third significant appointment involving individuals personally associated with Vijay. Earlier, Jagadish Palaniswamy, who was Vijay’s manager during his film career, was appointed Private Secretary (Political), while astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel was briefly appointed Officer on Special Duty (Political) before that appointment was withdrawn following criticism.

Whether Narayana succeeds may ultimately depend less on his background in cinema than on his ability to navigate the bureaucracy of New Delhi – a city where films rarely move files, but relationships often do.