When CMs arrive before engineers: What went wrong with Vijay’s Cauvery outreach

DMK supremo M K Stalin did not take long to deliver his verdict. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, he said, has isolated himself. After appealing to Karnataka for direct talks on the Cauvery river water dispute, CM Vijay was effectively asked to wait as CM D K Shivakumar, citing protests following the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)’s direction to release water to Tamil Nadu, asked him to postpone his proposed August 3 Bengaluru visit.

Across Mandya in Karnataka, protests erupted against the CWMA’s move. Posters of Vijay’s newly released film Jananayagan were torn. Some theatres briefly suspended the film’s screenings. Karnataka announced an all-party meeting on Sunday, instead.

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For Stalin, the sequence proved what he had warned all along. “All political party leaders in Tamil Nadu and farmers’ associations had warned that holding talks with Karnataka on the Mekedatu dam issue would serve no purpose,” he said. “The Chief Minister stands isolated, attempting a solo performance.”

It is an effective political line, going by immediate optics. But politics often mistakes chronology for wisdom. The more interesting question is not whether Vijay’s initiative failed. It is whether he attempted the right idea in the wrong order.

For more than three decades, Tamil Nadu has largely preferred adjudication over negotiation in the Cauvery dispute. Karnataka traditionally preferred talks, while Tamil Nadu insisted on tribunals, court orders and statutory authorities. That position emerged from bitter experience. Twenty-six rounds of negotiations before the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) produced little. Institutions became the state’s preferred language.

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Vijay briefly disturbed that Cauvery dispute’s settled grammar. Instead of beginning with another legal confrontation, he proposed talking. That instinct deserves more consideration than it has received. Because, dialogue, after all, is not surrender.

As Justice Kannan, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, observed in an earlier analysis: “Dialogue between elected governments is neither a concession nor a sign of weakness; it is an obligation flowing from India’s federal structure.” Governments that refuse to engage simply because differences persist, he argued, “abdicate one of their foremost constitutional responsibilities.”

His larger point seems to be more crucial. “The real question,” Justice Kannan wrote, “is not whether Chief Ministers should talk. They certainly should. The real question is what they can legitimately achieve through such dialogue.” There lies the heart of this episode.

The CMs can reduce political hostility. They can build trust. They can create space for cooperation. But, as Justice Kannan cautions, “durable solutions must continue to rest upon institutions created by law.”

That distinction appears to have been lost in the manner the initiative unfolded. In diplomacy, Presidents rarely negotiate treaties themselves. Prime Ministers do not usually begin with summit meetings. Months of work typically precede the photograph. Officials compare data. Engineers examine technical feasibility. Hydrologists argue over inflows. Law officers identify legal constraints. Negotiators quietly discover what is possible and what is not. Only then do political leaders arrive.

Their job is rarely to negotiate every clause. It is to resolve the few disagreements that remain and place political authority behind agreements already painstakingly reached. On the Cauvery dispute too, perhaps that sequence matters.

“Had Vijay genuinely wished to explore a fresh political approach, the first proposal might not have been a meeting with Shivakumar. It might have been something quieter. Let irrigation engineers meet. Let hydrologists compare distress-year calculations. Let legal experts examine what flexibility exists within the Tribunal Award and the Supreme Court judgment. Let officials from both states identify where agreement is possible and where institutions must intervene,” said a senior Tamil Nadu IAS officer who had multiple encounters with his Karnataka and Kerala counterparts in such ongoing water disputes. “If those conversations reached a breakthrough, or even a deadlock, then a meeting between two Chief Ministers would acquire genuine purpose,” he said.

It would not begin negotiations. It would conclude them. Instead, in Vijay’s bid, the political summit appeared before the technical conversation. The photograph came before the process. That inversion made the initiative unusually vulnerable to politics in both states.

Shivakumar himself occupies an impossible political position. Even if he privately wished to engage, no Karnataka CM can easily appear conciliatory on Cauvery during a distress year without confronting enormous domestic pressure. Every thousand million cubic feet released downstream is seen upstream as a thousand million cubic feet denied to Karnataka’s own farmers.

Likewise, no Tamil Nadu CM can return appearing to have compromised the state’s legally recognised rights. Experienced politicians understand those compulsions instinctively. Perhaps that explains why Shivakumar finally urged Vijay to postpone the visit.

The immediate political benefit is obvious. Karnataka appears united. Tamil Nadu appears divided. Stalin’s criticism gains force.

Yet another benefit may have quietly emerged – one that neither side publicly acknowledges. For Shivakumar, declining the meeting reinforces his image as a leader unwilling to negotiate under pressure from Tamil Nadu. For Vijay, merely proposing dialogue signals something different to many of those who voted for him.

Talking to The Indian Express, two senior TVK ministers rejects Stalin’s statement. “His (Vijay’s) supporters did not necessarily elect him to repeat every inherited political method. They elected someone who promised to question established habits – even unpopular ones. That does not make every experiment successful. But neither does every unsuccessful experiment become a mistake,” said one of them.

If politics is often judged only by outcomes, governance is also shaped by attempts. “Tamil Nadu’s legal rights over Cauvery remain anchored in the Tribunal Award, the Supreme Court judgment and the institutional framework of the CWMA. Nothing in Vijay’s outreach could have altered those legal foundations. Nor should it,” said the top government official who engaged in several interstate disputes, mostly surrounding the water.

Justice Kannan’s formulation remains perhaps the most persuasive: political dialogue and legal institutions are not competing alternatives. They serve different constitutional purposes. One lowers political temperatures. The other protects legal rights. India’s federal structure requires both.

If there is a lesson from Vijay’s proposal and Shivakumar’s refusal, it is not about a failed dialogue but a dialogue scarcely begun. It began with the CMs. Perhaps it should have begun with engineers. The politicians could always have arrived later – when there is finally something left to sign rather than something left merely to discuss.