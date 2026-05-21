7 Dalit ministers, AI ministry, coalition optics: With TN Cabinet expansion, Vijay breaks old Dravidian power grammar

Days after ending nearly six decades of uninterrupted Dravidian bipolarity in the state, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday unveiled a dramatically expanded 33-member Cabinet that attempted to signal what his government wants to look like – younger, socially broader, technologically aspirational and consciously different from the old grammar of Tamil Nadu power.

Beneath the protocol event of the swearing-in at the Lok Bhavan, there was an unmistakable political message: in a state where Dalit assertion has long shaped electoral rhetoric but rarely translated proportionately into executive power, Vijay’s first Cabinet expansion prominently elevated multiple leaders from historically marginalised communities into visible administrative positions.

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Seven Dalit representatives found place in the ministry, including Arakkonam MLA V Gandhiraj, Sriperumbudur MLA K Thennarasu, Avinashi MLA S Kamali, Rasipuram MLA D Logesh Tamilselvan and Ottapidaram MLA P Mathan Raja. The ministry also included four women ministers and a notable cluster of first-generation politicians and local organisers who rose through Vijay’s fan-club-turned-political-network structure. The symbolism was difficult to miss in Tamil Nadu’s political history, where social justice language often travelled faster than actual redistribution of executive authority.

Congress comeback

The expansion also formally brought the Congress into government after a gap of 59 years, making the Vijay-led administration the state’s first coalition government in the post-linguistic reorganisation era.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to 23 new ministers, expanding the Cabinet from 10 to 33 members. Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan were inducted as ministers, while the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) will formally join the government in a few days.

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The expansion came amid continuing instability in the Opposition AIADMK and growing pressure from allies to keep rebel AIADMK legislators out of government, a pressure tactic Vijay appears to have accepted for now. Inside the ruling coalition, Thursday’s exercise was viewed not merely as portfolio distribution but as the construction of a new political ecosystem.

Nearly 15 ministers are understood to have emerged directly from the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam network that predated TVK’s electoral birth. Unlike the technocratic or dynastic recruitment patterns of earlier governments, many of the new ministers are organisers, traders, contractors, small entrepreneurs and district-level mobilisers who built their visibility through fandom networks and local political work rather than through established ideological structures.

The balancing act

The ministry also reflected a deliberate balancing of regions and communities. The Kongu belt – electorally crucial and aggressively contested in recent years – emerged as the biggest beneficiary with nine ministerial berths, including ministers from Avinashi, Kumarapalayam, Erode East, Rasipuram, Salem South, Coimbatore North and Kinathukadavu.

However, for all its carefully balanced social arithmetic, the expansion left notable absences. A total of 19 of the state’s 38 districts received no representation. Including Vijay himself, there are at least eight members in the Cabinet from Chennai alone.

Minority representation too figured prominently. Alongside Vijay and senior minister Aadhav Arjuna, ministers such as J Mohamed Farvas, A Srinath and N Marie Wilson gave the Cabinet visible Christian and Muslim representation at a time when the TVK continues to frame itself as a secular counterweight in Tamil Nadu politics.

Also Read | TVK moves ahead with coalition Cabinet expansion, AIADMK rebels left waiting

The Congress’s entry into government also altered the optics of the Cabinet considerably. Rajesh Kumar, a three-time MLA from Killiyoor, was given Tourism, while former MP P Viswanathan was allotted Higher Education. Their induction completed a remarkable turnaround for a party that had spent decades as a “subordinate ally” in Dravidian coalitions without entering office.

The expansion simultaneously carried another message. The governance under Vijay would increasingly project itself as future-oriented and managerial rather than purely ideological. For the first time in Tamil Nadu, a standalone ministry for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services was created, with Velachery MLA R Kumar taking charge. Kumar, a businessman and engineering graduate who recently completed a leadership programme at IIM Bangalore, represents the kind of technocratic-administrative face the TVK increasingly wants associated with its government.

Senior leader K A Sengottaiyan, who had been given the powerful Finance portfolio just days ago, was abruptly shifted out and redesignated as Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management. Finance was reassigned to newly inducted minister Wilson, a businessman from a prominent family with several educational institutions, who also has a doctorate in management science from JNTU, Hyderabad. Sources said Sengottaiyan sought the Revenue portfolio following which the CM reassigned his department.

Vijay, however, retained direct control over the government’s core political architecture. In addition to Home, Police, General Administration, Women Welfare and Municipal Administration, he added Special Initiatives, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness to his own charge, an indication that the Chief Minister intends to centralise welfare visibility within his office.

Fresh faces

A Srinath, Vijay’s long-time friend and former co-actor from Naalaiya Theerpu days, was given the Fisheries department.

Kamali, a 28-year-old homemaker who defeated Union minister L Murugan, became one of the youngest ministers in the Cabinet. A homemaker with postgraduate training in English literature and a B Ed degree, Kamali now enters Fort St George as one of the youngest ministers in the Cabinet, handling the Animal Husbandry portfolio.

S Ramesh, the articulate media wing coordinator of the TVK, was allotted Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, a politically sensitive portfolio in a state where temple administration remains deeply intertwined with Dravidian politics.

D Logesh Tamilselvan, son of former AIADMK Speaker P Dhanapal, crossed over from the AIADMK ecosystem to become Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration. Tamilselvan’s induction also shows how the TVK is steadily absorbing fragments of both Dravidian parties even while publicly attacking them.

Alongside Kamali, ministers such as C Vijayalakshmi, K Jegadeshwari and S Keerthana give the Cabinet a more visibly female presence than Tamil Nadu governments have traditionally projected.