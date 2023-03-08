Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s personal staff attached to 20 House committees

Eight officers belonging to the personal staff of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar have been “attached” to 12 standing committees and eight department-related standing committees, drawing criticism from the Opposition.

The officers attached to the committees from the vice president’s staff are Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajesh N Naik, Private Secretary (PS) Sujeet Kumar, Additional Private Secretary Sanjay Verma and OSD Abhyuday Singh Shekhawat. From the Rajya Sabha chairman’s office, the appointees are his OSDs Akhil Choudhary, Dinesh D, Kaustubh Sudhakar Bhalekar, and PS Aditi Chaudhary.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said that the officers have been attached with the committees “with immediate effect and until further orders”. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the order was “unprecedented”.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari tweeted, “VP is Chairperson of Council of States Ex-Officio. He is not a Member of House like Vice Chairperson or panel of Vice Chairpersons. How can he appoint personal staff on Parliamentary Standing Committees? Would this not tantamount to institutional subversion?”

These officers are supposed to assist the committees in their work, which includes meetings that are confidential in nature. Former Lok Sabha secretary general P D T Achary told The Indian Express that as per the definition of the parliamentary committees, only MPs and staffers of either the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha secretariats can offer such roles of assistance.

“There is no rule under which the Speaker or the chairman can appoint their personal staffs to assist the committees. The definition of the parliamentary committees is very clear that they comprise only the members (MPs) and officers of the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha secretariat for assistance. Personal staffers of the speaker or the chairman are not part of the parliamentary secretariats. So far, no such appointments were made,” Achary said.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress’s Rajya Sabha chief whip Congress, who is also the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, said he plans to take up the issue with Dhankhar. “I am simply unable to understand the logic or necessity of this move. All committees of the RS already have competent staff drawn from the secretariat. These are committees of the RS and not of the the Chairman. There has been no consultation whatsoever,” he said.

There are in total 24 standing committees, each made up of 21 Lok Sabha MPs and 10 Rajya Sabha MPs. Out of the 24, 16 work under the jurisdiction of the Lok Sabha Speaker, and eight come under the purview of the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Most bills, after their introduction in the House, are referred to these committees for detailed examination. The speaker and the chairman are authorised to do so based on demands by the MPs.

The committees carry out the scrutiny work in consultation with domain experts. Written representations are also invited from people at large. Concerned ministers and government officials are also asked to make submissions before the committees.