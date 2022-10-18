Vasundhara Raje’s temple run: Ahead of ladai, BJP leader brings out old playbook to mobilise supporters

On the morning of December 11, 2018, hours before her government’s fate was to be decided, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje offered prayers at the Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara district.

The counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections began while Raje was at the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. As the results came in, it became evident that the Raje-led BJP government had been voted out by the public.

On September 30, Raje — now out of power for more than three and a half years and in the middle of a power tussle within the Rajasthan BJP — once again visited the Tripura Sundari temple. The visit to the temple was part of the former CM’s tour programme, informally named Dev Darshan Yatra by her supporters, to nine temples where different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped.

Between September-end and October 15, Raje visited the Arbuda Mata temple at Mount Abu, the Tripura Sundari temple, the Amba Mata temple in Gujarat, the Sunda Mata temple in Bhinmal, the Shri Pitambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh, the Karni Mata temple in Deshnok, the Nagmechi Mata temple in Bikaner, the Shila Mata temple in Amer, and the Shakambhari Mata temple in the Shekhawati region.

The temple visits of Raje also presented her an opportunity to rally her supporters, many of whom are currently sidelined in the state BJP headed by Satish Poonia. Poonia is known to share a frosty relationship with Raje and during his tenure has even expelled Raje loyalists from the party for indiscipline.

“All of you will have to pay attention because the time coming up will be a time for ladai (struggle) wherein on one side there is Congress, and on the other, there is the BJP. You know what you have to do. I don’t need to say anything,” Raje told her supporters in Sikar district while on her way to visit the Shakhambhari Mata temple on October 15.

In the past three decades, visiting temples has been an integral part of Raje’s strategy to deliver political messaging, interact with the public, and rally her supporters.

Before the 2003 Assembly elections, which were to make her the first woman chief minister of Rajasthan, she had started the Parivartan Yatra from the Charbhuja Nath temple in Rajsamand district. Ten years later, she once again returned to the temple as she launched her Suraj Sankalp yatra before the 2013 Assembly elections. She led the BJP to 163 seats, its highest-ever tally in the state.

In August 2018, for the third time, Raje chose Charbhuja as the destination to launch the Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra. She banked on it to save her government and retain power. Had that happened, it would have broken a 20-year-old tradition of the incumbent government being voted out every five years in Rajasthan. But the BJP lost the elections to a resurgent Congress under the leadership of Sachin Pilot.

Raje’s latest string of visits to temples has seen her close aides such as Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, Yunus Khan, and Kali Charan Saraf and a regional satrap such as Devi Singh Bhati taking part in arrangements and mobilising crowds. Former ministers and MLAs who are on her side, and don’t have any active role to play under the presidency of Poonia, also turned up with their supporters.

To date, the state BJP has remained silent and has not issued any press statement on the matter.

During her visits to the temples, Raje has attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government over issues such as cattle deaths after the lumpy virus outbreak, crop damage due to rainfall, and the unfulfilled promise of farm loan waiver. Raje supporters said the former CM prayed at the temple to bring back the “suraj (good governance)” of the BJP.

After praying at Tripura Sundari, Raje said the continuous love, trust and support shown to her by the people of the state were her capital. The former CM also said that in the past she had given it her all to serve the public of the state and would maintain that in the future.

Raje’s assertion that she will continue to be active in the state’s political scene is crucial at a time when there is a question mark on whether the BJP central leadership is keen to see her become a third-time CM if the party comes to power in 2023.

The central leadership has refrained from projecting any CM face and is trying to present a united front in Rajasthan to defuse the tension between various factions in the state unit.

“She (Raje) is our party’s national vice president. All leaders from our party can go anywhere and conduct rallies, and darshan. It is good if party workers come. You should look at the Congress, which is divided into pieces, people are fighting for the chair and is on the brink of breaking. The BJP is united and all of us will decimate the Gehlot government (in the Assembly elections),” BJP Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh recently told reporters when asked about Raje’s temple visits.