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Rifts in INDIA bloc: Why Congress, National Conference are at odds over Vande Mataram

Congress asks NC to follow “considered judgment of freedom fighters” and render only first two stanzas; NC points to Congress CMs singing full version.

Vande Mataram rowK C Venugopal (left) asked the NC to “honour the wisdom and judgement of our freedom fighters” while NC legislator Tanvir Sadiq, posted videos of Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar singing the full version of Vande Mataram. (Express photo)
Written by: Bashaarat Masood
4 min readSrinagarSep 10, 2026 07:58 AM IST First published on: Sep 10, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

The rendition of all six stanzas of the national song Vande Mataram at the inaugural ceremony of Jammu and Kashmir’s first International Film Festival in the presence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar, has triggered a political spat between the NC and its ally Congress.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Wednesday asked the NC to “honour the wisdom and judgement of our freedom fighters” and stand with the Opposition INDIA bloc in singing only the first two stanzas of the national song.

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Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More

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