Exclusive: V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls

Actor-politician Vijay is likely to contest the 2026 Assembly election from Velachery, the fast-growing, tech-heavy Chennai constituency barely a few kilometres from his Panayur residence, according to multiple senior leaders in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking what they describe as a calculated urban launchpad rather than a symbolic rural debut.

For months, the question inside TVK was not whether Vijay would contest, but from where. Early conversations had circled around Virugambakkam, where his parents live. Other “V” constituencies – Virudhachalam and Vikravandi – were studied. The Indian Express in June 2025 reported that an astrologer had advised Vijay that both his name and his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, align with constituencies beginning with the same letter – V for Vijay, V for Vetri.

What clicked

Now, top sources in the party say, the choice of Velachery appears to have sealed the choice. Velachery offers something no other seat does: a dense cluster of young, first-time voters, software professionals, mall workers, gig economy staff, apartment-dwelling migrants and non-Tamil urban residents – precisely the demographic that surveys suggest forms Vijay’s most enthusiastic base.

“It’s the youngest urban constituency in Chennai. If you are betting on youth and first-time voters, this is the place,” said a senior TVK leader. Unlike caste-anchored rural belts, Velachery’s politics is shaped by flooding, traffic, infrastructure and governance. The constituency has also shown a history of fluid voting. In 2016, margins were thin. In 2021, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, then a debutant, secured 13.06% of the vote – far above its statewide average – finishing third with over 23,000 votes.

That performance, party leaders say, proved that an urban, educated electorate here is willing to experiment with new political entrants. “If MNM could pull that off with limited organisation, imagine what Vijay can do if he contests himself,” said a TVK South Chennai district coordinator. “Still, there is a practical irony,” he said. “Not a single major TVK event has yet been held in Velachery.”

Alongside Vijay’s likely candidature, TVK has begun quietly sketching a wider list of seats for its few known faces. According to top party insiders, Sengottaiyan is expected from Gobichettipalayam. Aadhav Arjuna, initially weighing Vikravandi or Kallakurichi, has now zeroed in on Thiruvallur after an internal survey reportedly ruled Kallakurichi out. Arun Raj, a former IT officer, is likely from Tiruchengode. Nirmal Kumar from Usilampatti, Marie Wilson, from a prominent Chennai business family, from Colachel, Dr T K Prabhu from Karaikudi, and Farvace, the district secretary, from Pudukottai, are among other candidates the party is considering.

The choices reflect a blend of urban professionals, business families and local organisers rather than career politicians.

Big picture

Tamil Nadu’s next election is shaping into four blocs: the DMK alliance, the AIADMK-BJP combine, TVK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi – the Congress is almost certain to remain with the DMK – and by most independent assessments, Vijay’s entry threatens every camp.

Multiple analysts, including TVK’s and ruling DMK’s, estimate TVK could capture 15 to 20% vote share, largely from youth, sections of women voters, Christians, first-time voters, and a significant fragment of backward and Dalit communities that traditionally backed Anbumani Ramadoss’s PMK and Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK.

While some observers close to NTK fear that even 25% of NTK votes could drift toward TVK, a senior DMK leader said everyone loses something to Vijay. “He will win. He doesn’t need to win seats in other places; just splitting votes changes outcomes,” the leader said.

Until recently, Vijay avoided naming AIADMK directly. But this week, he sharpened his rhetoric against the AIADMK too – prompting an immediate counterattack from AIADMK IT wing, and even from AMMK chief and NDA ally TTV Dhinakaran.

Dhinakaran dismissed Vijay’s anti-corruption plank. “He says he wants to wipe out corruption, but he is not even able to stop black marketing of tickets for his own films. A movie ticket priced at Rs 150 is being sold for Rs 2,000,” he said. “You cannot fight corruption by sitting at home.” He warned that TVK’s “unnecessary attacks will backfire”.

Inside the DMK, leaders privately argue that while Vijay hurts them, he also hurts the BJP and AIADMK by splintering anti-DMK votes.

The DMK insiders estimate that minority voters, especially Muslims, are expected to largely stay with the DMK, though some Christians may lean toward Vijay. “Women voters, whom the DMK consolidated after 2021 welfare schemes, could see small shifts,” a senior leader said. “The big variable is turnout,” said a former AIADMK minister. “If young voters come out heavily, Vijay grows. If older voters dominate, his impact shrinks,” he said.

For Vijay, Velachery carries more than demographics. It offers proximity to his Panayur home, logistical ease, and a metropolitan stage. A Chennai win would instantly project statewide viability – echoing earlier star-politicians who built momentum from the city outward.

“This is not a sentimental choice,” said a senior TVK leader. “It’s strategic. Urban, visible, winnable.”

“It is an underdog fight disguised as a safe bet – a crowded neighbourhood where cinema, politics and aspiration blur together,” said the leader who closely worked with Vijay’s movies as well as fan club activities.