Exclusive: V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls

For the actor-turned-politician, Velachery carries more than demographics. It offers proximity to his Panayur home, logistical ease, and a metropolitan stage. Not to mention an astrologer's endorsement

google-preferred-btn
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 pollsFor Vijay, Velachery carries more than demographics. It offers proximity to his Panayur home, logistical ease, and a metropolitan stage.

Actor-politician Vijay is likely to contest the 2026 Assembly election from Velachery, the fast-growing, tech-heavy Chennai constituency barely a few kilometres from his Panayur residence, according to multiple senior leaders in Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking what they describe as a calculated urban launchpad rather than a symbolic rural debut.

For months, the question inside TVK was not whether Vijay would contest, but from where. Early conversations had circled around Virugambakkam, where his parents live. Other “V” constituencies – Virudhachalam and Vikravandi – were studied. The Indian Express in June 2025 reported that an astrologer had advised Vijay that both his name and his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, align with constituencies beginning with the same letter – V for Vijay, V for Vetri.

What clicked

Now, top sources in the party say, the choice of Velachery appears to have sealed the choice. Velachery offers something no other seat does: a dense cluster of young, first-time voters, software professionals, mall workers, gig economy staff, apartment-dwelling migrants and non-Tamil urban residents – precisely the demographic that surveys suggest forms Vijay’s most enthusiastic base.

Read | Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ release stalled again as Madras HC reopens censor fight; film back to square one

“It’s the youngest urban constituency in Chennai. If you are betting on youth and first-time voters, this is the place,” said a senior TVK leader. Unlike caste-anchored rural belts, Velachery’s politics is shaped by flooding, traffic, infrastructure and governance. The constituency has also shown a history of fluid voting. In 2016, margins were thin. In 2021, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, then a debutant, secured 13.06% of the vote – far above its statewide average – finishing third with over 23,000 votes.

That performance, party leaders say, proved that an urban, educated electorate here is willing to experiment with new political entrants. “If MNM could pull that off with limited organisation, imagine what Vijay can do if he contests himself,” said a TVK South Chennai district coordinator. “Still, there is a practical irony,” he said. “Not a single major TVK event has yet been held in Velachery.”

Read | How Vijay is setting up the pieces on Tamil Nadu’s political chessboard: Could TVK be Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran’s new home?

Alongside Vijay’s likely candidature, TVK has begun quietly sketching a wider list of seats for its few known faces. According to top party insiders, Sengottaiyan is expected from Gobichettipalayam. Aadhav Arjuna, initially weighing Vikravandi or Kallakurichi, has now zeroed in on Thiruvallur after an internal survey reportedly ruled Kallakurichi out. Arun Raj, a former IT officer, is likely from Tiruchengode. Nirmal Kumar from Usilampatti, Marie Wilson, from a prominent Chennai business family, from Colachel, Dr T K Prabhu from Karaikudi, and Farvace, the district secretary, from Pudukottai, are among other candidates the party is considering.

The choices reflect a blend of urban professionals, business families and local organisers rather than career politicians.

Big picture

Story continues below this ad

Tamil Nadu’s next election is shaping into four blocs: the DMK alliance, the AIADMK-BJP combine, TVK, and Naam Tamilar Katchi – the Congress is almost certain to remain with the DMK – and by most independent assessments, Vijay’s entry threatens every camp.

Multiple analysts, including TVK’s and ruling DMK’s, estimate TVK could capture 15 to 20% vote share, largely from youth, sections of women voters, Christians, first-time voters, and a significant fragment of backward and Dalit communities that traditionally backed Anbumani Ramadoss’s PMK and Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK.

While some observers close to NTK fear that even 25% of NTK votes could drift toward TVK, a senior DMK leader said everyone loses something to Vijay. “He will win. He doesn’t need to win seats in other places; just splitting votes changes outcomes,” the leader said.

Until recently, Vijay avoided naming AIADMK directly. But this week, he sharpened his rhetoric against the AIADMK too – prompting an immediate counterattack from AIADMK IT wing, and even from AMMK chief and NDA ally TTV Dhinakaran.

Story continues below this ad

Dhinakaran dismissed Vijay’s anti-corruption plank. “He says he wants to wipe out corruption, but he is not even able to stop black marketing of tickets for his own films. A movie ticket priced at Rs 150 is being sold for Rs 2,000,” he said. “You cannot fight corruption by sitting at home.” He warned that TVK’s “unnecessary attacks will backfire”.

Inside the DMK, leaders privately argue that while Vijay hurts them, he also hurts the BJP and AIADMK by splintering anti-DMK votes.

The DMK insiders estimate that minority voters, especially Muslims, are expected to largely stay with the DMK, though some Christians may lean toward Vijay. “Women voters, whom the DMK consolidated after 2021 welfare schemes, could see small shifts,” a senior leader said. “The big variable is turnout,” said a former AIADMK minister. “If young voters come out heavily, Vijay grows. If older voters dominate, his impact shrinks,” he said.

For Vijay, Velachery carries more than demographics. It offers proximity to his Panayur home, logistical ease, and a metropolitan stage. A Chennai win would instantly project statewide viability – echoing earlier star-politicians who built momentum from the city outward.

Story continues below this ad

“This is not a sentimental choice,” said a senior TVK leader. “It’s strategic. Urban, visible, winnable.”

“It is an underdog fight disguised as a safe bet – a crowded neighbourhood where cinema, politics and aspiration blur together,” said the leader who closely worked with Vijay’s movies as well as fan club activities.

Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
V for Vijay, V for Velachery? TVK chief eyes Chennai seat for 2026 polls
‘Weather can turn fatal in minutes at 10,500 feet’: Race against time to rescue 60 people stranded behind wall of snow in J-K
40-hr race through 6 ft of snow: BRO rescues 60 stranded at 10,500 ft in J&K
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
foods
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
Sanju Samson India NZ
U-19 World Cup: Vihaan Malhotra, the Virat Kohli tragic who wants to emulate his idol
Vihaan Malhotra India U19
At 14, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus is a baby-faced assassin of the chessboard
Magnus Carslen reacts to Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus's game against Arjun Erigaisi at FIDE World Rapid Championship last year. (FIDE/ Lennart Ootes)
Nasa turns to the Moon to solve a mystery about water on Earth
The data showed that at least one per cent of the lunar regolith contains material from carbon-rich meteorites, which are known to contain water. (Image: Nasa)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
What Apple may change with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
For the iPhone 18 Pro, the most interesting rumour is the variable aperture camera. (Image: X/AppleLeaker)
'I love my kidneys': Nutritionist lists 6 foods, beverages she does not consume
foods
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
‘Marathi mulgi’ wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath: ‘Keeping my roots alive’
Woman wears Nauvari saree for Canadian citizenship oath
MrBeast ‘would have paid Alex Honnold more than $500,000’ for climbing Taipei 101 for his YouTube channel
Netflix reportedly paid Alex Honnold about $500,000 for the climb
'We are ruining this world': Viral video reveals shocking origin of trash piling up on pristine Andaman beaches
Plastic waste on Andaman Beach
Snow leopard mauls tourist after she gets close to take photo; chilling video emerges
The snow leopard sat next to the injured tourist (Image source: @thewestaustralian/Instagram)
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement