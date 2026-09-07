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‘We didn’t even know Mallikarjun Kharge ji’s caste’: Newly formed ‘Ram Sena’ whitewashes ‘Shuddhi Yagya’

The Haldwani-based outfit claims seven registered members and office-bearers, 11 active workers, no links with any political party. Says: “Whatever we do, we will work for Hindu interests”

girish pandeyGirish Pandey (extreme left) at an event organised by the Nyas along with spiritual leader Gita Manishi. (Express photo)
Written by: Vidheesha Kuntamalla
8 min readDehradunSep 7, 2026 07:39 AM IST First published on: Sep 7, 2026 at 06:57 AM IST

An ex-VHP functionary, a former BPO employee, a young B.Com graduate – these are some of the office-bearers of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas, the Haldwani outfit at the centre of the controversy over a “shuddhikaran (purification)” ritual performed at the town’s Ramlila Maidan after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally there last month.

Formally registered only in early 2026, the Nyas is described by its office-bearers as a “voluntary” organisation. Secretary Ramjee Awasthi puts its numbers at about seven registered members and office-bearers, 11 active workers and around 45 volunteers, and says the Nyas depends for its finances on contributions by members and donations.

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

An Award-winning journalist covering the state of Uttarakhand, Vidheesha Kuntamalla... Read More

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